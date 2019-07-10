Lindsey Graham just inadvertently confirmed that he thinks Trump is inept: columnist

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been one of President Donald Trump’s top boosters in the Senate. So it seemed surprising that when British ambassador Kim Darroch resigned after it was revealed that he called President Donald Trump’s administration inept, Graham defended Darroch on Twitter.

Less surprisingly, he blamed the incident on the media.

Writing in the Washington Post, columnist Aaron Blake argues that Graham vision of Trump in this scenario is remarkably infantile.

First, he points out that the ambassadors comments about Trump’s re-election weren’t not exactly compliments, since many people who despise Trump note that he’s got a shot at re-election.

“But more than that, think about what Graham is saying,” Blake observes.

“He’s effectively accusing the media of providing a slanted picture and admitting that Trump was deceived by it,” Blake continues.

“Trump would go on to say he wouldn’t work with Darroch, whom he labeled “very stupid” and “a pompous fool.” Graham’s suggesting that the president of the United States isn’t savvy or disciplined enough to get to the bottom of the whole thing and learn the truth before he lashes out and severs a diplomatic relationship with the ambassador of arguably the No. 1 U.S. ally.”

“In a lot of ways, Graham is saying implicitly — and publicly — what Darroch was saying privately,” he concludes.