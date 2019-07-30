Quantcast
LIVE COVERAGE: Police responding to shooting at Mississippi Walmart

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, CNN’s Jim Sciutto reported that police are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi.

According to reports, there are at least three casualties. It is unknown what their condition is, whether there are more victims, or whether the shooting is still in progress.

This event follows the fatal shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, which left four people dead including a six year old boy.

Watch the livestream here:

