Liz Cheney calls Dem congresswomen ‘racists’ and baby killers instead of condemning Trump’s bigoted tweets
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump’s racist tweets by suggesting that Democrats are baby killers if they support abortion.
At a press conference at the Capitol, Republican leaders — including Cheney — refused to condemn Trump’s tweets which suggested that four Democratic congresswomen of color should go back to their home country even though all four are American citizens.
Instead of calling the tweets racists, Cheney branded Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) as “socialists.”
“This is the greatest nation that has ever existed,” Cheney said. “The exceptional nation and they are wrong when they fail to recognize that no people have ever lived in greater freedom.
“Our colleagues, our socialist colleagues on the other side of the aisle are wrong when they advocate abortion up until the moment of birth including partial term abortion, late term abortion and when they refuse to mandate care for babies who are born alive,” she continued, refusing to directly address the president’s tweets.
“They’re wrong when they say their programs help people at the lower end of the economic spectrum,” Cheney said. “Every one of their socialist programs would create massive new government dependency and end the very economic growth we need to insure everyone can prosper.”
Additionally, Cheney called the Democratic congresswomen “racist.”
She asserted that the congresswomen were “wrong that any individual seat at the table is only valuable, only legitimate if that person espouses some pre-approved set of beliefs deemed appropriate based on their religion, gender or race.”
“When they say that, that is racist,” she added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
