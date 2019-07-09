Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Pedophile Island’ is the name locals use for Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean compound: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

US Virgin Islands reporter Kellie Meyer tweeted that the first time she passed Jeffrey Epstein’s island when she moved to the area the boat captain called it “pedophile island” and told her to stay away from it. That was only the first time she heard the island called that. She noted she heard it several times after that.

In a series of tweets, Meyer showed a photo of the island, saying that when the flag is raised, it’s known that Epstein is on the island, but after he was arrested this week, the flag disappeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Odd with the flag raising,” Meyer tweeted.” Like the Queen of England does. But for the King of the US Virgin Islands (?). Not so much. Locals tell me they don’t want anything to do with him or want his name tied to this US territory.”

She went on to say that the locals also won’t go on camera talking about Epstein.

“As much as the locals share the stories, none are willing to go on [camera],” Meyer tweeted. “Many, at least in the area of his island and office, fear retaliation. Whether current employee, former or tied to him in some way. To them, he still holds much power here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Epstine was arrested over the weekend in New York and is being charged with a litany of crimes involving sex with young girls.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Pedophile Island’ is the name local use for Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean compound: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

US Virgin Islands reporter Kellie Meyer tweeted that the first time she passed Jeffrey Epstein's island when she moved to the area the boat captain called it "pedophile island" and told her to stay away from it. That was only the first time she heard the island called that. She noted she heard it several times after that.

In a series of tweets, Meyer showed a photo of the island, saying that when the flag is raised, it's known that Epstein is on the island, but after he was arrested this week, the flag disappeared.

People here in the USVI always told me the flags are raised when #Epstein is home. But with the 66-year-old arrested this weekend that isn’t the case any longer. pic.twitter.com/52kOxp8CyU

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Felix Sater regrets working on Trump Moscow scheme after being grilled by Intel Committee: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

The Russian mob-linked former Trump Organization executive who was negotiating the Trump Tower Moscow deal regretted his role after testifying before Congress.

After behind-closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Felix Sater spoke with reporters.

"In hindsight, I probably should have tried to revive Trump Paris," Sater said. "A lot less questions."

https://twitter.com/LisaDNews/status/1148706543145299974

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1148682516406165504

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Federal Judge blocks DOJ attorneys from fleeing 2020 Census case after losing at the Supreme Court

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 9, 2019

By

Donald Trump's Department of Justice was blocked from bringing in a new team of attorneys to argue the 2020 Census case -- that the DOJ already lost at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the DOJ attempted to bring in an entirely new slate of attorneys.

Judge Jesse Furman rejected almost all of the attempted move during an order released on Tuesday.

The judge said the motion by the DOJ was "patently deficient," except in the case of two attorneys who were allowed to leave the case as they no longer work for the DOJ.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image