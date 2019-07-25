‘Mad and paranoid’: Russian investigators grill opposition in vote crackdown
Russian investigators summoned a number of opposition politicians for questioning Thursday after the authorities staged nighttime raids and jailed top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days.
The crackdown was launched as opposition politicians fight to get on the ballot for a Moscow parliament election in September amid falling approval ratings for President Vladimir Putin.
The arrests and raids followed a weekend rally in Moscow, the largest such demonstration in years, as anger grows over the refusal by the election authorities to allow popular opposition candidates to take part in the poll.
Navalny and other anti-Kremlin politicians threatened to stage an even bigger rally on July 27, near the Moscow mayor’s office, unless opposition candidates are registered.
The opposition said the crackdown was aimed at thwarting those plans, after police first arrested Navalny on Wednesday.
On Wednesday night, police raided the homes of several opposition politicians and would-be candidates including Dmitry Gudkov and Ivan Zhdanov.
The nighttime raids were linked to a new criminal case into obstructing the work of election officials after Navalny’s allies and ordinary Muscovites staged a series of pickets and rallies outside the offices of the Moscow election commission and elsewhere in recent days.
Investigators said the protests involved “threats to use violence against members of the electoral commissions” — an offense that risks up to five years in prison.
On Thursday, more politicians including Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol were told to appear for questioning.
“My morning began with a questioning at the Investigative Committee,” Gudkov said on Twitter after the nighttime search of his apartment.
“After mass searches and arrests the elections are over. This institution has died under Putin.”
A coordinator from Navalny’s Moscow headquarters, Oleg Stepanov, was also jailed for eight days on Wednesday.
– ‘Mad and paranoid’ –
Opposition politicians have fought tooth and nail to get on the ballot but say they were made to jump through countless hoops. Each had to collect roughly 5,000 signatures to be eligible.
The electoral authorities still refused to register most representatives, accusing them of faking some of the signatures.
The opposition called on Muscovites to turn up for an unauthorized rally on Saturday despite a thinly-veiled police threat to break it up.
“Just think about it: people are merely trying to take part in city elections,” prominent opposition politician and would-be candidate Ilya Yashin said on Twitter, calling the authorities “mad and paranoid”.
He said liberal-minded Muscovites should not be afraid.
“It’s like with a pack of dogs: if you show your fear they will tear you apart,” he added.
More than 8,000 people said on Facebook they would attend or were interested in the Saturday protest.
CNN
Trump’s problems are far from over as Dems move closer to grilling his White House counsel on obstruction: John Dean
Democrats have emerged from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Wednesday testimony with cause to pursue even more hearings with people at the heart of President Donald Trump's Russia scandal.
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "New Day," John Dean said one of the next person to be compelled to testify will likely be former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was central to one of the episodes of potential obstruction of justice, and who has so far refused the House's directive to speak with key committees.
"John Dean, we’re almost out of time, but final word," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "You think the next thing we see is the court compelling Don McGahn to testify?"
Fox & Friends host admits the president committed obstruction: ‘Trump being Trump’
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade admitted President Donald Trump probably obstructed justice, but he told viewers that didn't really matter.
Fox News played a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying that Trump had not been exonerated by Robert Mueller, who told Congress the same thing Wednesday, and explained that "we know for a fact that the president did everything he could to obstruct the
Kilmeade didn't necessarily disagree.
"I think you could sum up the obstruction part as Trump being Trump," Kilmeade said.
Then he justified the president's apparent criminal wrongdoing in much the same way Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) had during the House Judiciary Committee hearing with the former special counsel.
Fox News legal analyst accuses ‘shameless’ Trump of unleashing ‘a torrent of hatred’ not seen in decades
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano this week published a scathing editorial in which he called out President Donald Trump for promoting hatred and division in the United States.
In the editorial, Napolitano recalls the divisions created by the Vietnam War, and he says that the hatred being stoked by Trump rivals the turbulent late 1960s. Napolitano argues that Trump's decision to tell four Democratic lawmakers to "go back" to their home countries despite being American citizens was a particularly divisive and racist comment.