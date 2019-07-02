Maddow calls out Homeland Security Secretary for lying to Congress
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow blasted the Trump administration for misleading Congress.
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow lectured Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan for misleading Congress.
McAleenan had attempted to downplay conditions at the administration’s detention camps after shocking reports on the conditions — even as he knew his own department’s Inspector General had prepared a report confirming the news story.
“I mean, the Homeland security secretary has been proven wrong now by his own agency. Right?” Maddow wondered.
“He went to Congress and said these allegations about bad conditions in his facilities, these were just unsubstantiated allegations that were creating a sensation. That was a handful of days ago,” she explained.
“Now his own agency has published these photos and this urgent management alert calling exactly the same alarm. Right? Saying exactly the same thing which he was dismissing as unsubstantiated just days ago,” she continued.
“And so the pressure is only increasing on the Trump Administration — and on the individual officials responsible within the Trump administration — as more is known and as more alarms are sounded about what they’ve been trying to do to these human beings who have come into their clutches on the border,” Maddow concluded.
Lawrence O’Donnell mocks Trump as a loser for always being forced to surrender
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Tuesday ridiculed President Donald Trump for always surrendering.
"Donald Trump did what he does best today, surrender. He surrendered to the U.S. Supreme Court," O'Donnell noted.
"Yesterday he threatened to defy the Supreme Court and today he just surrendered to the Supreme Court, 24-hours later, right after the threat," he explained.
O'Donnell saw it as an indication that Trump would eventually leave the White House and would not serve as president for the rest of his life.
"And there's a very important lesson in today's surrender for what will happen the next time a new president is sworn-in and Donald Trump is forced to leave the White House. There are actually people who are gaining more and more currency with the belief that that won't happen, that Donald Trump simply will not accept the inauguration of another president, especially after the president tweeted a video suggesting that he was going to stay president forever," he continued.
