Maddow details breaking news of deputy special counsel Zebly being sworn-in to testify along with Mueller

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow reported on breaking news while previewing Wednesday’s highly-anticipated televised testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Maddow reported that Aaron Zebley will be sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

Zebley was Mueller’s chief-of-staff when Mueller was the director of the FBI. It was assumed that he had held a similar role during the special counsel’s investigation, but Mueller’s spokesperson is now describing him as “the deputy special counsel” who “had day-to-day oversight of the investigations conducted by the special counsel’s office.”

As Maddow reported, Zebley will be sworn-in and able to answer questions during Wednesday afternoon’s hearing before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which is chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

That will be Mueller’s second hearing of the day. In the morning, he will also be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unknown whether Zebley will be sworn-in for the Judiciary hearing.

Watch: