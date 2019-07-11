Quantcast
Connect with us

Major protest against Trump and Pelosi in San Francisco: ‘Hey hey — ho ho — racist ICE has got to go’

Published

1 min ago

on

Efforts to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) escalated on Thursday with a protest against Trump in San Francisco — that also protested local Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi for not standing up to the administration.

“Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in San Francisco Friday asking the most powerful politician in the Bay Area, and one of the most powerful leaders in U.S. government Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to use every lever she can to put a stop to ICE raids and cut off funding for controversial detention centers,” NBC Bay Area reported Thursday.

“Hey hey, ho ho, racist ICE has got to go,” protesters chanted.

“We’re here to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, because we worked to get her into that seat, and we expect her to represent us, and not give away the $4.6 billion that she gave away to keep these camps funded,” said Carrie Sterns from Never Again.

Here are some of the scenes from the protest:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Elizabeth Warren may be tied with Joe Biden for first place

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Tuesday explained to his viewers why Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) may be tied with former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the 2020 Democratic Party convention.

"New polling showing a possible statistical tie for first place in the democratic candidates between Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren," O'Donnell reported.

"You have not heard that before because most polls in political campaigns ignore the margin of error. The margin of error in this new NBC poll is 4.9 percent -- just about five points as a margin of error. Joe Biden has a seven-point lead in the poll. That appears to be outside the margin of error, but it isn’t," he explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Detroit cops handcuffed black police commissioner for asking tough questions at public hearing

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

On Thursday, dramatic video footage at a meeting of the Detroit Police Commissioners showed one of the commissioners, Willie Burton, being arrested and forced out of the building in handcuffs after the chairwoman demanded his removal.

According to WJBK News, the meeting grew heated when Burton raised the issue of facial recognition cameras in the city being used for law enforcement purposes — a controversial exchange in which he demanded to know what chairwoman Lisa Carter would do differently from former chairman Willie Bell. Carter repeatedly called him out of order, and then finally ordered him ejected from the premises.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe warns the census fight isn’t over: Here’s the new way Trump wants to rig elections for a decade

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

On Thursday, after much raging and storming at the Supreme Court and threats to defy their decision, President Donald Trump announced that he is officially giving up the fight to change the 2020 Census to interrogate people about citizenship status — and will be directing federal agencies to obtain citizenship data through other means, like administrative records and more limited surveys.

It was a huge victory for voting rights, as the Trump and his allies have sought to use the inclusion of such a question to intimidate minorities out of responding to the census at all, undercounting millions of people in disproportionately nonwhite, Democratic parts of the country and denying them funding and representation.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image