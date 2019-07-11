Major protest against Trump and Pelosi in San Francisco: ‘Hey hey — ho ho — racist ICE has got to go’

Efforts to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) escalated on Thursday with a protest against Trump in San Francisco — that also protested local Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi for not standing up to the administration.

“Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in San Francisco Friday asking the most powerful politician in the Bay Area, and one of the most powerful leaders in U.S. government Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to use every lever she can to put a stop to ICE raids and cut off funding for controversial detention centers,” NBC Bay Area reported Thursday.

“Hey hey, ho ho, racist ICE has got to go,” protesters chanted.

“We’re here to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, because we worked to get her into that seat, and we expect her to represent us, and not give away the $4.6 billion that she gave away to keep these camps funded,” said Carrie Sterns from Never Again.

Here are some of the scenes from the protest:

Protest against #ICEraids has shut down the street in front of ICE's #SanFrancisco office. pic.twitter.com/yQTqayEKNv — Bruce Mirken (@BruceMirken) July 12, 2019

Scenes from outside the San Francisco ICE office today. I couldn’t agree with these sentiments more. #AbolishICE #CloseTheCampsNow #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/b34l4P0KP1 — David Chiu (@DavidChiu) July 12, 2019

We are gathered at 630 Sansome in SF, in the face of ICE raids in 3 Bay Area counties, attacks on Cambodian community members, and the concentration camps https://t.co/aGj0FSBqT6#CloseTheConcentrationCamps #CloseTheCamps #ICEraids pic.twitter.com/guvRSMbkJZ — Anirvan Chatterjee (@anirvan) July 12, 2019