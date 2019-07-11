Major shuffle at NASA in rush to meet Trump’s moon deadline
NASA has replaced the head of its human space exploration directorate in a major shake-up, US media reported Wednesday, as the agency scrambles to meet President Donald Trump’s ambitious deadline to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.
The project — named Artemis — would be the first attempt to return humans to the lunar surface since the last Apollo landing in 1972, but some experts doubt if the deadline is realistic given budgetary constraints and delays in developing the next-generation rockets and equipment needed for the journey.
The widely-respected Gerstenmaier is a NASA veteran who joined the agency in 1977, rising to become one of its top managers, overseeing the space shuttle program and US operations on the International Space Station before becoming head of HEO.
“We, as a nation, are thankful for his service in advancing America’s priorities and expanding the limits of science, technology and exploration,” Bridenstine wrote of Gerstenmaier in his email, according to CBS News.
Former astronaut Ken Bowersox will be the acting head of the section, according to Bridenstine’s email.
The American plan to return humans to the moon — including the first woman — is beset with delays and cost overruns, according to an official audit released last month.
The cost of Boeing’s giant Space Launch System (SLS) rocket — at the core of the Artemis project — has risen by nearly 30 percent to $8 billion, and its already-delayed first flight is unlikely to take place by June 2020 as planned.
Costs for the Orion capsule being built by Lockheed Martin to transport astronauts have also grown.
But Vice President Mike Pence, who announced the accelerated 2024 target in March, has criticized NASA for “bureaucratic inertia” and asked for a new mindset.
Critics have said such tight deadlines may lead to serious risk-taking to save time, including reducing the amount of testing done on rockets.
Bridenstine has described the 2024 deadline as “aggressive” but doable.
‘Why?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts the legal system for letting Jeffrey Epstein get away with unspeakable crimes
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough slammed Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's attempts to defend his indefensible non-prosecution agreement with sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The "Morning Joe" host said Epstein's reputation as a predator was well known by the time Acosta, as U.S. Attorney, reached an illegal agreement that allowed the financier to serve just 13 months in county jail.
"If you're Acosta, there is no asserting yourself forcefully and defending yourself forcefully," Scarborough said. "Sometimes you're just -- you're in a situation that can't be defended.
"It was very clear," he continued, "even when we go back to that 2002 party where Donald Trump and Epstein were having a party by themselves with all of those calendar girls, the guy that was bringing the calendar girls down, and I put that in quotation marks, said to Trump, warned him, warned him of his reputation with underage girls, said he wanted no part of it. Trump himself in 2002 told New Yorker magazine that Epstein liked young girls. Everybody knew this."
US launches investigation into France’s plan to tax tech companies
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into France's plans to tax technology companies, a probe that could lead to the United States imposing tariffs as part of a new trade tiff with the EU.
France's parliamant definitively adopted the law on Thursday, making France the first major economy to impose a tax on internet heavyweights.
Dubbed the GAFA tax – an acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon – the legislation will impose a levy of 3 percent on total annual revenues of the largest tech firms providing services to French consumers.
"The United States is very concerned that the digital services tax ... unfairly targets American companies," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement announcing the investigation on Wednesday.
Majority of US vets say Afghanistan war ‘not worth fighting’: poll
A majority of US military veterans say the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan was "not worth fighting," according to poll results released on Wednesday.
The survey results come as the US and the Taliban engage in talks on bringing to a close the conflict which Washington launched in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
"Majorities of both veterans (58 percent) and the public (59 percent) say the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting. About four-in-ten or fewer say it was worth fighting," according to the Pew Research Center.