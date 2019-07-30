Majority of America says Trump is racist – but not even one in ten Republicans agree
The majority of Americans say President Donald Trump is racist, according to a just-released Quinnipiac poll as NBC News reports.
Among those saying President Trump is racist are African Americans (80%), Latinos (55%), Democrats (86%), Independents (56%), and a majority across all age groups.
But the results are not the same in other groups.
Those who answered “no,” to the question, “Do you think President Trump is racist?” include 55% of men (44% of women also say no).
Also saying they do not believe President Trump is racist are three out of four (76%) of white evangelicals and 55% of Protestants.
Meanwhile more than 9 out of ten (91%) of Republicans insist president Trump is not racist. Just 8% say he is.
This is the ‘First Time Since Quinnipiac Has Been Asking the Question That a Majority Say Trump Is Racist’ Two previous polls last year came close: both show 49% at the time said Trump is racist.
Breaking Banner
Shocking new tape reveals racist exchange between Nixon and Reagan
A new audio recording was unearthed revealing a racist conversation between former President Richard Nixon and then California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
According to The Atlantic, the conversation came just after the United Nations voted to recognize the People's Republic of China. Nixon vented to Reagan about the countries that voted against the United States.
"Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did," Reagan said.
Breaking Banner
Trump shafted family farmers to give trade war bailouts to huge corporate farms instead: report
President Donald Trump has tried to paper over the disaster his trade war has been causing for American farmers by issuing a $16 billion bailout, paying farmers for the work they lost due to the tariffs — meaning that he is effectively borrowing money from China to pay farmers not to sell their goods to China.
But Trump's policy is even more disastrous than it looks on paper, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.
Administration spurns court order to stop separating families — ACLU files suit
"Where are they? How are they treated? When will they be reunited? Why were they still separated?"
Court documents from the ACLU revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump's war on immigrants continues unabated—the administration has for a year been flouting a court order to stop separating children from their parents at the border, resulting in the wrenching apart of at least 900 families.
The ACLU filed suit in San Diego Tuesday to stop the government from continuing the practice, which was meant to be kept only in cases of neglect or danger to the child.