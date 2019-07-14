Quantcast
‘Making America white again’: Nancy Pelosi nails Donald Trump after he tells non-white Dems to ‘go back’ home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday fired back at President Donald Trump after he launched a racist attack on foreign-born Democrats.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Trump suggested that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and other Democrats should “go back” to their country of origin.

Pelosi responded to the the president’s tweets by accusing him of trying to make “America white again.”

“When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again,” Pelosi wrote.


