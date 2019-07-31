Quantcast
Connect with us

Man horrified to learn his mother’s body was sold to military and detonated

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Phoenix man, whose mother suffered from Alzheimer’s, donated her body when she passed away so scientists could study the disease. Instead, he was unhappy to discover that her body had ended up being detonated by the military, reports KNXV.

Five years ago, Jim Stauffer’s mother Doris died, after being sick with Alzheimer’s. Her case perplexed doctors because she didn’t carry the gene for the disease. Although scientists at the Biological Resource Center in Arizona took her brain, they didn’t use her body. Years later, Stauffer was deeply disappointed to discover that her body had been sold to the military for something called “blast testing.” She was strapped to a device and detonated.

“To basically kind of get an idea of what the human body goes through when a vehicle is hit by an IED,” Stauffer told KNXV.

The same fate likely befell other loved ones donated to the BRC.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Controversy erupts among Trump-loving conspiracy nuts over whether Washington Monument is a Satanic temple

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

QAnon, the loosely organized group of Trump-loving conspiracy nuts who believe President Donald Trump will soon arrest Hillary Clinton for running a global pedophile ring, is planning to hold a rally in Washington, D.C. in September -- but it's reportedly causing internal dissension.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that QAnon true believers are holding a 9/11 "Q Sent Us" rally at the Washington Monument.

The setting of the rally is causing controversy within the QAnon community, however, because some members believe that the Washington Monument is a Satanic entity.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Osama bin Laden’s son — and potential al Qaeda heir — believed dead: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Daughter of segregationist George Wallace: ‘Never seen anything’ like Trump — not even my father

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Peggy Wallace Kennedy, the daughter of segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, now says that President Donald Trump's overt racism is even worse than what her father used to do when he ran for president in 1968 and 1972.

AL.com reports that Wallace recently gave a talk to a group of teachers at the Birmingham Public Library in which she expounded upon similarities between her father's campaign and the campaign run by Trump.

Even though Wallace was a staunch supporter of segregation in the South, by 1968 he had shifted gears to talk more about issues such as forced busing and states' rights that were not as overtly racist. Nonetheless, Wallace's angry campaign speeches attracted a fervent and ferocious following much like Trump's campaign rallies.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image