‘There was blood everywhere’: Mass shooting with multiple victims at Garlic festival in Gilroy, California

Another massive shooting has been reported, this time at the infamous Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

Gilroy is generally known as the garlic capital of the United States and the annual festival is huge every year.

A video from one attendee shows a huge crowd running for safety.

Witness Miquita Price said that she was mere feet from the white, male shooter, who was carrying an automatic rifle and wearing Army fatigues. She said that she’s heard reports of 60 people who were shot and she knows at least one person is dead.

However, another witness reported hearing about 30-40 shots. The local NBC News affiliate reported at least 11 people that were taken by ambulances as of 8 p.m. PST.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Ambulance crews were told 11 people down in a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. https://t.co/ufzR4VllUL pic.twitter.com/giApm5t2bX — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) July 29, 2019

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

#BREAKING UPDATE: Multiple victims following shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Police say the scene is still active. Officials have set up reunification center at Gavilan College parking lot B.

Tune in now or watch livestream for continuing coverage: https://t.co/ZTBTwDboqL pic.twitter.com/Gk7DBUZxrV — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 29, 2019

Video from my mom while in shelter inside a semi-trailer. Gilroy Garlic Festival pic.twitter.com/ZaxBdQ7V0A — Robert M. Sandoval🇵🇦 (@Rahbertmykul) July 29, 2019

“As soon as the gunfire started, everybody scattered and people were yelling for their kids,” recounts a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in California. https://t.co/WGMjpfyXpP pic.twitter.com/tmk86F0Vz6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2019

Witness says a band had just come on stage for an encore when someone started shooting. People jumped onto the back of her dad’s truck to escape gunfire. Says one woman was shot in back. @KTVU #Gilroy #GilroyGarlicFestival pic.twitter.com/CpV4LhtWHA — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) July 29, 2019

Running away from my life from the Gilroy garlic festival, mind the language because I was in shock! I am so thankful that I'm alive, I saw gunfire smoke and even got struck in the forehead by a ricochet from shrapnel. I was near where the gunman was firing! pic.twitter.com/xxU7KcLkfi — Hippie Dave (@Hippie__Dave) July 29, 2019

@AgendaFreeTV here is another video of gunshots at the Gilroy garlic festival pic.twitter.com/tAtQ5OXNUs — isaac guardado (@NstySeaL) July 29, 2019