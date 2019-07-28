Quantcast
‘There was blood everywhere’: Mass shooting with multiple victims at Garlic festival in Gilroy, California

Another massive shooting has been reported, this time at the infamous Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

Gilroy is generally known as the garlic capital of the United States and the annual festival is huge every year.

A video from one attendee shows a huge crowd running for safety.

Witness Miquita Price said that she was mere feet from the white, male shooter, who was carrying an automatic rifle and wearing Army fatigues. She said that she’s heard reports of 60 people who were shot and she knows at least one person is dead.

However, another witness reported hearing about 30-40 shots. The local NBC News affiliate reported at least 11 people that were taken by ambulances as of 8 p.m. PST.

History professor explains why Trump is far worse than notorious racist George Wallace

Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace was a notorious segregationist who brought his racism to the national stage from the 1968 presidential election through to the 1976 election. But according to one historian, President Donald Trump has surpassed Wallace's level of

Princeton Professor Kevin M. Kruse wrote a piece in the New York Times Sunday that outlined the graver threat Trump is to the United States than Wallace was in the mid-60s.

Wallace told white, working and middle-class American voters that he was their champion. He could feel their pain, as the country transitioned from centuries of racist segregation to the civil rights movement. Wallace was the champion of

Why Democrats need to stop the cowardice and go on the offense against Trump

Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it.

— Goethe

The job of an effective message isn’t to say what is popular; it is to make popular what we need said.— Anat Shenker-Osorio

Some of the most prominent recent political discussions — about impeachment, about Joe Biden’s “electability,” about 2020 election strategy in general, about Nancy Pelosi vs. “the Squad,” about how to respond to Trump — rarely touch on the most fundamental question: Whether to play offense or defense.

There are exceptions, such as Brian Beutler at Crooked Media and cognitive linguist and communications expert Anat Shenker-Osorio at The Hill, but not nearly enough. As long as Democrats play defense, their options will be severely limited — yet they stubbornly resist going on offense instead, thus giving up the opportunity to define the terms on which battles will be fought and won.

