Mattel unveils David Bowie Barbie doll to honor the 50th anniversary of ‘Space Oddity’

Published

1 hour ago

on

A limited edition David Bowie Barbie was unveiled Thursday by toymaker Mattel to honor the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic singer’s hit single “Space Oddity.”

The doll, sporting a striped metallic jumpsuit with matching platform red boots and cosmic accessories, symbolizes Bowie’s bisexual alien messenger alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

“In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire,” Mattel said in introducing the $50 doll.

It added that the collectible was a tribute to “the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll.”

The singer, who died in 2016, had said that his classic 1969 single “Space Oddity” was inspired by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s epic film “2001,” which was released a year earlier.

Mattel this week also launched a doll of astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the European Space Agency’s only active female astronaut, as part of a project to inspire more girls to explore careers in science and technology.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
