Mattel unveils David Bowie Barbie doll to honor the 50th anniversary of ‘Space Oddity’
A limited edition David Bowie Barbie was unveiled Thursday by toymaker Mattel to honor the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic singer’s hit single “Space Oddity.”
The doll, sporting a striped metallic jumpsuit with matching platform red boots and cosmic accessories, symbolizes Bowie’s bisexual alien messenger alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.
“In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire,” Mattel said in introducing the $50 doll.
It added that the collectible was a tribute to “the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll.”
The singer, who died in 2016, had said that his classic 1969 single “Space Oddity” was inspired by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s epic film “2001,” which was released a year earlier.
Mattel this week also launched a doll of astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the European Space Agency’s only active female astronaut, as part of a project to inspire more girls to explore careers in science and technology.
Watch Video
Fight breaks out with right-wing conspiracy theorists ‘getting in the faces of media’ after Trump presser
Things got heated in the White House Rose Garden when right-wing conspiracy theorists faced off against actual journalists.
PBS NewsHour reporter Courtney Norris was one of the members of the press poll reporting on President Donald Trump's recent decision to cave in on the census. But things got heated after the president left.
Prior to the press conference, however, Trump spoke to a crowd of right-wing conspiracy theorists welcomed to the White House to talk about his 2020 campaign. Trump told the group that if they wanted to join him in the Rose Garden that they would be welcomed.
Bill Bar blames Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for reason Trump lost on 2020 Census
In a Rose Garden press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he is giving up his battle for a citizenship question on the U.S. Census. The executive order he will sign says that the other agencies can work using other data to guestimate the number of undocumented people in the country. It's the same tactic that has been used since 1950 and what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested in January 2018.
Trump's speech was an overtly political one, where he attacked Democrats for being unpatriotic, saying, in passing, that in Minnesota they're not allowing the Pledge of Allegiance. He began with a sarcastic comment before claiming that Democrats are somehow trying to erase citizenship entirely.
Trump uses slur to praise right wing social media extremists for unbelievable’ posts at White House ‘Summit’
President Donald Trump's "social media summit" was open to the press for only part of the time but some images, video, and stories managed to get out, and it seems like the summit was more remedial than advanced.
Trump praised attendees – reportedly mostly right wing extremists, Trump supporters, conspiracy theorists, and bigots – for the "unbelievable" "crap" they post.