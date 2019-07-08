Melania made ugly accusation against Christine Blasey Ford to Trump: New book

First Lady Melania Trump made an ugly accusation against Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a new book by well-connected right wing activists claims. She told President Donald Trump Dr. Ford was lying, the New York Post reports.

“You know that woman is lying, don’t you?” Mrs. Trump told her husband, according to Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino in “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court.”

Ford had publicly accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and attempted rape.

Last year the First Lady suggested she did not believe Dr. Ford, whose Senate testimony was aired live before GOP Senators rammed through Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the nation’s highest court.

“We need to have really hard evidence … if you accuse [someone] of something, show the evidence,” Trump said, as Yahoo reports.

“I do stand with women,” the First Lady insisted. “But we need to show the evidence. You cannot just say to somebody, ‘I was sexually assaulted’ or ‘you did that to me’ … because sometimes the media goes too far in the way they portray some stories. It’s not correct. It’s not right.”

Severino is the head of Judicial Crisis Network, a secretly-funded far right wing activist organization that spent millions of dollars to get Kavanaugh onto the U.S. Supreme Court. Before he was confirmed Severino called his alleged actions “rough horseplay.”