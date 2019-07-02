Mike Pence abruptly cancels New Hampshire event and diverts to the White House for ‘an emergency’: report

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence cancelled a planned event in New Hampshire, due to a reported “emergency” at the White House.

Pence was scheduled to speak in Manchester, New Hampshire, about the state’s opioid crisis.

A spokesperson for the White House said “the president is fine” and that there was “no cause for concern,” according to NBC News.

“Something came up that requires the VP to remain in DC,” a PBS Newshour correspondent quoted the spokesperson as saying.

“The vice president was called back to the White House but there’s no cause for alarm and we’ll reschedule the trip soon,” the vice president’s office told Reuters.

The reason for the abrupt cancellation of the event remains unclear.

The Vice President just cancelled his event in New Hampshire today saying there is an emergency and he is being called back to the White House. #Developing — Edward Lawrence (@NewsEdward) July 2, 2019

WH says the president is fine and here and he @VP is at the White House but no other details available yet "no cause for concern" repeated several time. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 2, 2019

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley says this about the VP returning to DC unexpectedly: “Something came up that requires the VP to remain in DC. There is no cause for concern.” He wouldn’t say anything more. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 2, 2019

VP's office says there was no emergency. "The vice president was called back to the White House but there's no cause for alarm and we'll reschedule the trip soon." Said the plane had never actually left Washington. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 2, 2019

The story is developing…