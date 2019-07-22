Mike Pence to headline ‘intimate’ $35,000 per couple fundraiser at gay-owned private club
Location reportedly revealed by chef during hearing on felony assault and domestic violence charges
Vice President Mike Pence will headline a $35,000-per-couple fundraiser at a private club owned by two gay men in Aspen, Colorado Monday evening.
The invitation, sent by Bob Jenkins, vice chair of Pitkin County Republicans, calls it “an intimate high dollar reception,” and says, “we would like you to participate if possible. Additionally, please quietly spread the word,” according to The Aspen Times.
Pence has made a career out of working against the LGBTQ community, advancing the anti-gay agenda of the religious right, including supporting harmful and dangerous reparative therapy, which is now banned for use against minors in 18 states.
Last month GLAAD released a list of the Trump “Administration’s 114 Attacks Against LGBTQ Americans.”
The reported location for the fundraiser, The Caribou Club in downtown Aspen, was revealed thanks to the club’s executive chef who “was arrested early Friday for felony assault and domestic violence after a female friend told police he choked her and punched her in the face, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.”
The chef reportedly “told District Judge Chris Seldin he was cooking for the vice president on Monday and needed to be able to show up for work, said prosecutor Don Nottingham.”
Despite the chef’s alleged felony assault and domestic violence, there is no indication Pence will cancel the event.
2020 Election
2020 Election
2020 Election
