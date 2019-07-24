Mitch McConnell blocked any effort to heed Mueller’s warnings to protect US elections — and he’ll continue: NBC analyst

On MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” following former special counsel Robert Mueller’s revealing House testimony on the extent of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the likely wrongdoing by Trump in the process of receiving their help, NBC analyst John Heilemann singled out the one man preventing anything from being done about it: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“The performance is probably the last time anyone will see Robert Mueller in Congress, and around the Russia question, it is notable in the time of Trump, even some Republicans are sounding the alarm bell,” said host Nicolle Wallace.

“Any respectable member of the lower chamber would have reacted to the single circumstance or any other circumstance in the past years, but I think there’s been no indication throughout the last — not just the last two and a half years, but going back to 2016 when Mitch McConnell was presented with evidence of Russian incursion and shut it down in that famous meeting with the Obama officials who said ‘We have an emergency here’ and Mitch McConnell was the one saying ‘I’m not going to do anything about it.'”

“And in the course of the last two years, there’s not been a moment where Mitch McConnell had any interest whatsoever in dealing with this problem,” continued Heilemann. “I have to say, watching this today, any responsible person of either party would watch this and say, ‘If they hadn’t already noticed, we have a problem here.’ And I don’t think Mitch McConnell is going to do a damn thing about it in the weeks or months ahead. I don’t think anything changed that. Even though I think the illustration of the Russia problem is vivid and powerful.”

