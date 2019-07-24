Mitch McConnell blocked any effort to heed Mueller’s warnings to protect US elections — and he’ll continue: NBC analyst
On MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” following former special counsel Robert Mueller’s revealing House testimony on the extent of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the likely wrongdoing by Trump in the process of receiving their help, NBC analyst John Heilemann singled out the one man preventing anything from being done about it: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
“The performance is probably the last time anyone will see Robert Mueller in Congress, and around the Russia question, it is notable in the time of Trump, even some Republicans are sounding the alarm bell,” said host Nicolle Wallace.
“Any respectable member of the lower chamber would have reacted to the single circumstance or any other circumstance in the past years, but I think there’s been no indication throughout the last — not just the last two and a half years, but going back to 2016 when Mitch McConnell was presented with evidence of Russian incursion and shut it down in that famous meeting with the Obama officials who said ‘We have an emergency here’ and Mitch McConnell was the one saying ‘I’m not going to do anything about it.'”
“And in the course of the last two years, there’s not been a moment where Mitch McConnell had any interest whatsoever in dealing with this problem,” continued Heilemann. “I have to say, watching this today, any responsible person of either party would watch this and say, ‘If they hadn’t already noticed, we have a problem here.’ And I don’t think Mitch McConnell is going to do a damn thing about it in the weeks or months ahead. I don’t think anything changed that. Even though I think the illustration of the Russia problem is vivid and powerful.”
Watch below:
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow: Mueller interjected that it is ‘a crime’ to accept help from a foreign adversary
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's show isn't for several hours, but she took a moment to speak to Nicolle Wallace about the important pieces of special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony that will likely be lost in the soundbite.
Wallace confessed that the "hot takes" from those on the panel in the wake of the hearings. What Maddow said was the most important moment was when Mueller interjected with Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). Maddow said that it was at the end of the hearing when everyone was clearly tired and things seemed to be winding down, but that Mueller emphasized something important.
British PM Boris Johnson overhauls cabinet with Brexit hardliners
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Brexit hardliners to top posts on Wednesday, replacing most of the cabinet after vowing to get a new divorce deal with the European Union or leave without one by October 31.
The former London mayor has pledged to break the political deadlock that has left Britain in crisis and forced his predecessor Theresa May to delay Brexit twice.
But he faces opposition from within his own Conservative party and across parliament to his threat of a "no deal" exit, while EU leaders warn they will not renegotiate the divorce agreement they struck with May.
‘One of the worst’: Trump attacks reporter for revealing Mueller testified about future indictments
When speaking to the press after special counsel Robert Mueller's hearings Wednesday, Trump said that Mueller did not testify that the president could still be indicted after he's out of office.
Trump attacked the reporter who asked whether he feared being indicted, shouting "fake news" and saying the reporter was "one of the worst."
"You're fake news and you're at the top of the list also!" Trump said angerly. "Let me tell you. Go back to -- it's not what he said. Read his correction. Read his correction. If you read his correction, you'll find out. That's why people don't deal with you. You're not an honest reporter."