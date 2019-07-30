Mitch McConnell is ‘whining’ about election bill criticism because he is ‘feeling upset and hurt and frustrated’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes
Faced with criticism and the nickname “Moscow Mitch” for blocking a series of bipartisan election security bills, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the Senate floor to complain. “I don’t normally take the time to respond to critics in the media when they have no clue what they’re talking about. But this modern-day McCarthyism is toxic,” he grumbled.
On MSNBC’s “All In,” anchor Chris Hayes and former Sen. Harry Reid’s spokesman Jim Manley discussed McConnell’s uncharacteristic loss of composure.
“For Sen. McConnell, it was a miniature nutty,” said Manley. “He rarely, if ever, gets that dramatic and/or gets that ramped up. But obviously he is feeling the effects of something. Something is going on. And I think that’s that he is getting really uncomfortable with where the president is trying to take this whole debate … He thinks that something should be done [on election security]. But as long as the president isn’t for it, Sen. McConnell is never going to go for it. Why? Because he is a afraid of the president. He is up for election in 2020, and the last thing he wants is a primary.”
“I see. So he doesn’t want to jam the president on this,” said Hayes. “He is blocking it to protect the White House. But he is feeling upset and hurt and frustrated and vulnerable, which is why he took to the floor to whine because he is being squeezed, essentially.”
“Exactly,” said Manley. “And like I said, he’s smart enough to know that there’s an idea out there that the American people that something’s getting to done to deal with this Russian stuff. You know, the president can sit in the Oval Office all he wants and rail against these investigations and deny that anything happened. But the reality is much different, and McConnell knows it. And here he is acting no better, no worse than a lowly House Republican freshman whose only goal in life is to avoid getting a primary by not upsetting the president.
“We should note also that he’s got a history here of protecting Trump on this front,” said Hayes. “Back in 2016, there is that meeting that has been widely reported. And Joe Biden talked about this recently, that he refused to sign on to a bipartisan statement. He was the lone objector. He questioned the intelligence. That was hugely helpful to Donald Trump.”
“It was … Now he is getting jammed,” said Manley. “He is going to have to deal with the real issue, and he doesn’t like it. And he lashed out yesterday, the likes of which have I never seen by McConnell. He is being put in this position. He knows it’s wrong, so all he can do is lash out with that outrageous suggestion of ‘McCarthyite tactics.'”
Watch below:
CNN
Mayor Pete calls out ‘so-called conservative Christian senators’ for taunting God
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg provided a Bible lesson for Republican senators during the second round of Democratic debates on CNN.
"Mayor Buttigieg, on Thursday of this week a GM plant in Michigan will stop production. The latest auto plant to cease operations in the midwest. As part of company's modernization plans, which will result in 6,000 hourly workers losing jobs or being reassigned to other plants. What is your plan for retraining workers whose jobs are at risk?" moderator Don Lemon asked.
"This happened in my community, 20 years before I was born and when I was growing up we were picking up the pieces. Empty factories and houses. Poverty," he said. "I know what happens to a community when the closures take place and there will be more."
Fox News reacts to Dem debate with praise for ‘super smart’ John Delaney: ‘He helped us a lot tonight’
Fox News reacted to the July 30 Democratic debate by praising former Congressman John Delaney, a centrist candidate.
Before CNN ended its debate broadcast, Fox News began showing clips on Laura Ingraham's program The Ingraham Angle.
Ingraham called Delaney a "super smart guy" before playing a clip of his criticism of Medicare for All.
"That was a killer moment," Ingraham insisted.
"What in the heck is he doing on that stage with those people?" Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee agreed. He’s not a Trump fan or anything like that but he’s clearly not in sync with the rest of the Democratic field or the rest of the Democratic Party."
CNN
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg shames Republicans for not having ‘the courage to stand up’ to Trump
In perhaps one of the most epic moments in Tuesday's Democratic debate on CNN, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looked directly into the camera to shame Republicans for enabling President Donald Trump.
The question came as part of a question on age making a difference in politics, but the young candidate pivoted to talk about morals and principles being far more important.
"I don't care how old you are," he told debate moderator Don Lemon. "I care about your vision. I think it matters we have a new generation of leaders stepping up around the world. Leaders like the -- I actually it's good that the prime minister of New Zealand has gotten attention in these debates. She's masterful. She's younger than I would be. This is the trend America might be leading. Instead of following. Only if it's actually backed by the right vision."