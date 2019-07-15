Mitt Romney blames democratic women for Trump’s racism: Their views ‘are not consistent with my experience’
Little more than six months ago Senator-elect Mitt Romney (R-UT) promised voters he would “speak out” against President Donald Trump‘s racism. On Monday, Senator Mitt Romney blamed the targets of President Donald Trump’s two-day racism fest for the President’s own racism.
“I will speak out against significant statements or actions,” by President Trump, “that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions,” Romney said in a New Year’s Day 2019 Washington Post op-ed.
Speaking with a reporter for an NBC affiliate in Massachusetts, Romney’s former home state where he served as governor, the now-Utah Republican was asked about Trump’s “go back” remarks to four progressive Democratic Congresswomen.
“I certainly feel a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America,” Romney told Alison King of NBC10 in Boston.
“At the same time, I recognize that the Pres[ident] has a unique and noble calling to unite all Americans regardless of our creeds or race or place of our national origin and I think in that case, the Pres[ident] fell far short,” Romney said, according to King:
.@MittRomney on Trump calling for 4 congresswoman to go back to their countries of origin? “I certainly feel a number of these new members of Congress have views that are not consistent with my experience and not consistent with building a strong America.” More @NBC10Boston 5pm pic.twitter.com/3tZ4DtCuvW
— Alison King NBC10 Boston (@AlisonNBCBoston) July 15, 2019
Romney was immediately blasted for using his personal experience to judge racism in America.
My White Experience
— lee sanders (@4dlsf) July 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Why is anyone surprised? This is the guy who skipped out on serving his country in a time of war so he could go proselytize in Paris for a religion that thought black people were cursed by god.
— LivingLiberally (@LiberallyLiving) July 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
One year before Senator-elect Romney’s promise to speak out against Trump’s racism, and before he had officially declared his intention to run for the Senate, Romney blasted President Trump’s racist remarks, made in a meeting on immigration, as “antithetical to American values.”
