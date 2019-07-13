MSNBC guest slaps aside ‘crazy Kellyanne Conway’ for sticking her nose in Democratic Party disputes

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” economist and political commentator Julianne Malveaux laid into White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for mocking the disagreement between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a “cat fight.”

“We have to remember when we’re discussing this, dissent really is a bedrock of democracy,” said Malveaux. “The Democratic Party is extraordinarily diverse, not only racially but also ideologically, and we’re seeing this play out. At the end of the day, the goal has to be to get rid of the orange orangutan.”

“But in the meantime, these folks, all the four in the squad, they have constituencies. If AOC was not speaking up, believe me, some of the people that she represents would be saying something to her. If Ayanna Presley, who defeated a popular Democratic congressman … her mantra was change cannot wait. So if she was now waiting, she would be betraying the people who voted for her. So I applaud them, and I applaud Speaker Pelosi at the same time. I’m in San Francisco sitting in her district, and if I lived at home, she’d be my congresswoman. I admire her, I respect her, but both sides need to learn how to work together. And we don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors.”

“We’ve got crazy Kellyanne Conway running around calling saying things like a ‘cat fight,'” added Malveaux. “I hate it when women describe dissent among women as a cat fight. The fact is that this is a healthy part of the democratic process, and we all ought to applaud it as long as, come a couple months, we’re united in what Democrats need to do, and that’s take back the White House, the Congress and the Senate.”

Watch below: