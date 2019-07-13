MSNBC guest slaps aside ‘crazy Kellyanne Conway’ for sticking her nose in Democratic Party disputes
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” economist and political commentator Julianne Malveaux laid into White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for mocking the disagreement between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a “cat fight.”
“We have to remember when we’re discussing this, dissent really is a bedrock of democracy,” said Malveaux. “The Democratic Party is extraordinarily diverse, not only racially but also ideologically, and we’re seeing this play out. At the end of the day, the goal has to be to get rid of the orange orangutan.”
“But in the meantime, these folks, all the four in the squad, they have constituencies. If AOC was not speaking up, believe me, some of the people that she represents would be saying something to her. If Ayanna Presley, who defeated a popular Democratic congressman … her mantra was change cannot wait. So if she was now waiting, she would be betraying the people who voted for her. So I applaud them, and I applaud Speaker Pelosi at the same time. I’m in San Francisco sitting in her district, and if I lived at home, she’d be my congresswoman. I admire her, I respect her, but both sides need to learn how to work together. And we don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors.”
“We’ve got crazy Kellyanne Conway running around calling saying things like a ‘cat fight,'” added Malveaux. “I hate it when women describe dissent among women as a cat fight. The fact is that this is a healthy part of the democratic process, and we all ought to applaud it as long as, come a couple months, we’re united in what Democrats need to do, and that’s take back the White House, the Congress and the Senate.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump biographer probes Epstein’s unexplainable wealth: It looks like ‘money laundering, bribes and blackmail’
During a panel discussion on MSNBC's "AM Joy," Donald Trump biographer Tim O'Brien attempted to explain where exactly accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein came by his wealth since he has left little financial trails for investigators.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, O'Brien smirked and made air quotes when describing Epstein "providing financial services " to his clients.
"Of course it's suspicious," O'Brien suggested. "And I suspect at the end of the day the way Jeffrey Epstein stayed in business year after year was providing a variety of financial services to clients."
"Now some of that could have been to mask park trades, some of it possibly could have been classic money laundering, some of it could have been involved with perhaps bribes related to the other things he was doing," he explained. "And I think, you know, some of this is so speculative still, but there is a possibility that he blackmailed other men who visited his homes and had sexual relationships with either girls or women by consent, but he had cameras in all of his houses."
Featured Video
MSNBC guest slaps aside ‘crazy Kellyanne Conway’ for sticking her nose in Democratic Party disputes
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," economist and political commentator Julianne Malveaux laid into White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for mocking the disagreement between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a "cat fight."
"We have to remember when we're discussing this, dissent really is a bedrock of democracy," said Malveaux. "The Democratic Party is extraordinarily diverse, not only racially but also ideologically, and we're seeing this play out. At the end of the day, the goal has to be to get rid of the orange orangutan."
"But in the meantime, these folks, all the four in the squad, they have constituencies. If AOC was not speaking up, believe me, some of the people that she represents would be saying something to her. If Ayanna Presley, who defeated a popular Democratic congressman ... her mantra was change cannot wait. So if she was now waiting, she would be betraying the people who voted for her. So I applaud them, and I applaud Speaker Pelosi at the same time. I'm in San Francisco sitting in her district, and if I lived at home, she'd be my congresswoman. I admire her, I respect her, but both sides need to learn how to work together. And we don't know what's happening behind closed doors."
Breaking Banner
Trump spokesperson boasts the president isn’t ‘going to be beholden to courts anymore’
A White House spokesman let slip something in a Fox News interview on Friday he probably didn’t mean to say.
Discussing the defeat in the Commerce Department’s effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley tried to argue — as President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr have said — that despite all appearances, the administration was actually vindicated by the Supreme Court.
“The Supreme Court even ruled this question could be on there, but it was impossible to get it on in time for printing,” Gidley said.