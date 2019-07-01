MSNBC host calls AOC a ‘far left’ Democrat after she invites women’s soccer team to tour the Capitol
MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt on Monday said that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a “far left” politician after she invited the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to tour the U.S. Capitol.
Following the team’s win against France, Hunt noted in a Monday afternoon report that team co-captain Megan Rapinoe said that she did not expect to be invited to the White House.
“President Trump tweeted attacks on Rapinoe saying that she should win before she talks,” Hunt said before calling Ocasio-Cortez a “far left” Democrat.
“We should also note that jumping in the controversy rather than far-left freshman Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who issued a blanket invitation to the [Capitol] to Rapinoe and the U.S. Women’s teams,” Hunt opined.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ccgqE8vCds
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
MSNBC laughs at Trump for being too dumb to know difference in ‘western liberalism’ and ‘west coast liberals’
President Donald Trump appeared to not have any idea what post-war "liberalism" is in western democracies and MSNBC couldn't help but point out how pathetic it is.
Prior to Trump meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader made a comment about the "liberal idea" having "outlived its purpose." When a White House reporter asked Trump to comment on "western liberalism after the great wars," Trump didn't know what it meant.
Exclusive: ‘Wag the Dog’ Author: Trump is too dishonest to win re-election by attacking Iran
If Donald Trump is convinced that he will lose his bid for re-election or if he is convinced that an investigation is getting too close, would he go to war with Iran? Or Venezuela? Or some other player to be named later?
War is more than a distraction. The theory - and it's a good one - is that a good war has the population put aside their domestic squabbles, unite around their leader, in order to face outward against their external enemy. It is, therefore, a very attractive option for a politician with domestic woes.
Would Trump choose that option?
To try to figure that out, we have to figure out what Donald Trump believes. Which is not easy. You can't go by what he says since he appears to make no distinction between truth and lies. For that matter, between fantasies and realities. You can't go by what the analysts and the pundits say, because they keep trying to frame him within their usual conventions and he doesn't live there. Still, there are things he might believe in and there are certainly things he disbelieves.
This devastating political cartoon made a powerful point about Trump. Then the cartoonist got fired.
Canadian cartoonist Michael de Adder has been fired by the publishing company Brunswick News, Inc. (BNI) following an anti-Trump cartoon that depicted President Donald Trump playing golf near the drowned bodies of two migrants.
The cartoon depicts Mexican migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month-old daughter lying face down in the water after trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas. Carrying his golf club, Trump is depicted saying, “Do you mind if I play through?”