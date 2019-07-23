MSNBC host rips Ivanka Trump’s diplomatic blunder in ‘classic Trumpian fashion’
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes ridiculed the Trump administration after the latest blunder by Ivanka Trump.
“It was a little more than a year ago that Ivanka Trump was photographed with a Donald Trump impersonator also known as Boris Johnson, who as expected, has today become the brand-new prime minister of Britain,” Chris Hayes reported.
“Ivanka Trump, one of our country’s foremost diplomats, reacted to Johnson’s victory today in classic Trumpian fashion, much like when her father tweeted about meeting the Prince of Whales — which was awesome, by the way — Ivanka tweeted, ‘Congratulations Boris Johnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston,'” Hayes said.
Hayes was also shocked by President Donald Trump’s comments on this.
“Good man. He is tough and he is smart. This say, ‘Britain Trump.’ They call it ‘Britain Trump,'” Trump claimed. “People are saying, ‘that’s a good thing.'”
Hayes then showed a video documenting the similarities between Trump and Johnson.
Watch Part 1:
Watch: Party 2:
Fugitive Chinese billionaire saved from deportation by Mar-a-Lago membership may be a communist spy: report
On Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported that Guo Wengui, the Chinese billionaire and "dissident" who was saved from deportation in the United States after President Donald Trump discovered he had a membership at his Mar-a-Lago country club, has been accused in court filings of being a spy for the Chinese government.
Wengui, who made his fortune in the real estate sector, has long claimed to be a critic of the Chinese regime, and is seeking asylum in the United States as he is wanted on charges of bribery and sexual assault — charges he claims are fabricated. But documents from a civil case in a New York federal court, first picked up by the Wall Street Journal, assert that Wengui “was, and is, a dissident-hunter, propagandist, and agent in the service of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party."
CNN
John Dean explains why Mueller’s top aide could be the key to the whole hearing
On Tuesday, former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean explained to CNN's Erin Burnett why ex-special counsel Robert Mueller's decision to bring in his top aide, Aaron Zebley, could be highly consequential in his upcoming hearing with the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees — and how House Democrats could take advantage of it to get more information on the Russia investigation.
"So, John ... you've got Aaron Zebley sitting next to Bob Mueller," said Burnett. "That was this last minute request, right? He was the deputy special counsel, he ran the day-to-day oversight of the Russia investigation. Now we understand that he won't be allowed to be sworn in by the Judiciary Committee, but the Intelligence Committee will allow him, according to Chairman Schiff, to answer technical questions. Why do you think Mueller wants him there? Is it to elaborate and give more information, or is it to sort of have a foil, a shield, from questions that he would prefer to not answer himself?"
‘Fox sure ain’t what it used to be’: Trump lashes out at conservative network for interviewing a Democrat
President Donald Trump attacked Fox News and personality Martha MacCallum on Tuesday.
Trump was angry about an interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who sits on both the House Judiciary Committee and Intelligence Committees that will be interviewing former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday.
"Just watched Rep. Eric Swalwell be asked endless softball questions by Martha MacCallum on Fox News about the phony witch hunt," Trump tweeted. "He was just forced out of the Democrat presidential primary because he polled at zero."
"Fox sure ain’t what it used to be," he complained. "Too bad!"