MSNBC panel ‘gobsmacked’ by ‘bro-ness’ between Trump and men like Epstein: ‘Isn’t locker room talk’
MSNBC commentator Charlie Sykes called out President Donald Trump for his frequent association with disgusting men who do evil things. Trump himself has been accused of several disgusting acts, some of which he openly admitted to, yet, Trump is still embraced by not only his party but the “family values” crowd.
“I’ve read Charlie Sykes and Annie’s reporting with my jaw on the floor,” said MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace of the New York Times report about Trump and Epstein. “I’m still gobsmacked by the culture, and I don’t say this in the vain of prudishness but the culture of objectifying women. Because it is a through-line through the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, through calling Miss America contestants Miss Piggy, to calling Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris nasty women. It is an indisputable fact women are objectified in Donald Trump’s world.”
All of these facts came before Election Day in 2016, the Bulwark editor-in-chief noted.
“This was a pattern that was well known,” Sykes explained. “The fact he would actually walk in on the contestants of Miss Teen America, Miss Teen U.S.A. This is who Donald Trump is. This is who he embraces.”
Sykes said that the difference here is that Trump can’t ignore an industrialized pedophilia ring as nothing more than “locker room talk.”
“It links to something that you can’t just say boys will be boys. This isn’t locker room talk,” Sykes said. “This is hanging around with one of the most notorious pedophiles and also this intersection of the arrogance, the wealth, the indulgence in whatever you want to describe it as, that I think is going to be problematic for Donald Trump.”
He went on to say it’s clear that “nothing actually matters” when it comes to these issues with the Republican Party and Trump’s fans, but given his background, it isn’t exactly a friendship Trump should want to be advertised.
“But this is an association that he really cannot afford. But there is that sort of bonding bro-ness between him and Jeffrey Epstein where I wonder whether people will know everything you just described and think it’s even sleazier than we thought,” he closed.
Watch the discussion below:
Last ever VW Beetle model rolls off Mexican production line
German auto giant Volkswagen launched the final edition of its iconic "Beetle" car from its Mexican factory on Wednesday at a ceremony accompanied by a Mariachi band.
The bug-shaped sedan rolled off the production line to rapturous applause, the last iteration of a model first manufactured in the late 1930s in Germany and 1954 in Puebla, central Mexico."The loss of the Beetle after three generations and almost seven decades should provoke a wide variety of emotions," said Steffen Reiche, the CEO of Volkswagen Mexico.
The limited, 65-unit run of the "Beetle Final Edition" will be sold in Mexico on the internet for a base price of $21,000 per vehicle, and can be reserved with a $1,000 payment.
Trump warns Iran sanctions will ‘soon be increased substantially’
President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be "increased substantially" after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.
"Iran has long been secretly 'enriching,' in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration," Trump said on Twitter.
"Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!"
Former secretary of state Kerry spearheaded the diplomacy that led to the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).