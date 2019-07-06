MSNBC’s Joy Reid schools conservative claiming the GOP’s agenda has nothing to with Trump
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” during a discussion about the defection of Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) host Joy Reid took Republican strategist Noelle Nikpour to task for claiming that Amash could have denounced Trump without leaving the GOP.
“It’s going to be hard to raise money, that’s number one,” said Nikpour. “If you have turned your back on the GOP — he said he was quitting the GOP. He didn’t say he was quitting Donald Trump. He could have said, I’m quitting team Trump. He’s quitting the GOP.”
“Hold on a second,” said Reid. “Donald Trump is the GOP. Donald Trump is the head of the Republican Party. He’s running — all of the policies that Donald Trump is putting in place, your party 100 percent is standing behind him on, whether it’s the children in cages which violates all kinds of laws and maybe the Geneva convention. They’re behind him on tariffs, which are destroying people’s farms and ranches, destroying their lives. They’re behind him on everything he does, even if he’s saying ‘I’m going to ignore the Supreme Court.’ If no one has quit over that, Charlottesville, nothing else, does the guy get credit for saying he has some principle? At some point he says enough.”
“He totally gets credit for being his own man and standing up for things that he doesn’t believe in or agree with,” said Nikpour. “But to quit the party. The party is not the — the Republican Party platform is not Donald Trump. It’s a platform—”
“But it is,” said Reid. “Yes, it is. It is Donald Trump. It is 100 percent Donald Trump. It’s whatever he wants, he does it. Whatever Donald Trump wants, that’s the platform.”
“But he ran under the GOP label. The GOP didn’t run on his label or his brand,” protested Nikpour. “So in effect—”
“So then the kids in cages are the Republican platform?” Reid pressed her.
“Well, I…” spluttered Nikpour. “I just feel like, you know, back to the original point, I just feel like for him to try to do a re-election campaign raising money, trying to depend on major GOP donors to help get his message out. I just don’t see him getting re-elected when he quits the Republican Party.”
Watch below:
Ex-GOP lawmaker burns down the Republican Party after praising Amash for bailing on its untrustworthy leaders
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former GOP lawmaker Dave Jolly (FL) praised Rep. Justin Amash (MI) for abandoning the Republican Party and added that the now ex-Republican should be proud that Donald Trump criticized his decision.
Speaking with host David Gura, Jolly was asked about Amash's announcement on the Fourth of July.
Turning to his guest, Gura read from Jolly's own declaration at the time, quoting, "You can't be never-Trump and be a Republican and that's the clearest and unequivocal conclusion to which I regrettably arrive. The fight for the heart and soul of the Republican Party has been lost to darker angels and a darker leader."
MSNBC analyst busts Trump for real reason he’s freaking out on the Fed for not dropping rates
On Saturday, a panel on MSNBC's "Up with David Gura," weighed in on President Donald Trump's latest attempts to strong-arm Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell into squeezing interest rates — and the real reason he might be so obsessed with this issue.
"There is a case for the fed to lower interest rates or take back that rate hike from December," said CNBC analyst Ron Insana. "What the president is suggesting, and now one of his nominees is suggesting, is that rates should be back at zero. That's for extreme duress. That's what we saw in the great financial crisis, as you know, in 2008 and 2009. There is no reason to get aggressive about pushing interest rates lower, and this morning, last night, the president said that the Fed is the biggest problem facing the U.S. economy. That is just utterly absurd. The Fed has been extraordinarily responsible."
Retired general destroys ‘narcissist’ Trump for putting on America’s first ‘angry 4th of July’ celebration
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former General Barry McCaffrey lashed out at Donald Trump for "hijacking" the Washington, D.C., Fourth of July celebration for his own purposes.
Speaking with host David Gura, the retired general said he appreciated how the military hardware was given its due -- but not how it was misused by Trump.
Asked by Gura what the event said to him, McCaffrey got right to the point.
"Part of it says nothing has changed," the retired general said. "Mr. Trump hijacked an event with a sort of a narcissistic display for his own political purposes."