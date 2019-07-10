MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace calls BS on Acosta’s claim Epstein case was so long ago: ‘This was not 1910’
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta passed off his “sweetheart” deal for accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein as being part of a different time before today’s era where victims were treated better. Both MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance noted that 2008 was not that long ago.
“This was not 1910,” Wallace said at the top of her show Wednesday.
Vance concurred that sex trafficking and pedophilia have always been significant crimes, whether it was a decade ago or today.
“Federal prosecutors obligation to protect child victims wasn’t any different in 2007 and 2008 than it is today,” she said. “I’m sorry if Acosta felt like the case would have been difficult to prosecute. I know his office. It’s a fine office. They take on hard cases and get convictions every day.”
She went on to say this isn’t a “garden variety case” where a conviction would be difficult. In fact, there were a lot of things that were not examined by Acosta that he could have put in evidence.
“There’s no binary choice being made here,” she continued. “If you don’t have enough evidence of the face of these sorts of serious, credible allegations, you continue to investigate. So, when Acosta in the press conference today says how happy he is there’s newly discovered evidence that permits the southern district of New York to prosecute Epstein, it’s just appalling to hear that because that evidence was available, his investigators could have found it, he had local police investigators, he had the FBI. He simply cut the case off prematurely.”
Vance continued: “And he frankly stared this case in the eye and blinked and walked away and let these victims down.”
Watch Wallace’s opener below:
MSNBC panel ‘gobsmacked’ by ‘bro-ness’ between Trump and men like Epstein: ‘Isn’t locker room talk’
MSNBC commentator Charlie Sykes called out President Donald Trump for his frequent association with disgusting men who do evil things. Trump himself has been accused of several disgusting acts, some of which he openly admitted to, yet, Trump is still embraced by not only his party but the "family values" crowd.
"I've read Charlie Sykes and Annie's reporting with my jaw on the floor," said MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace of the New York Times report about Trump and Epstein. "I'm still gobsmacked by the culture, and I don't say this in the vain of prudishness but the culture of objectifying women. Because it is a through-line through the 'Access Hollywood' tape, through calling Miss America contestants Miss Piggy, to calling Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris nasty women. It is an indisputable fact women are objectified in Donald Trump's world."
Last ever VW Beetle model rolls off Mexican production line
German auto giant Volkswagen launched the final edition of its iconic "Beetle" car from its Mexican factory on Wednesday at a ceremony accompanied by a Mariachi band.
The bug-shaped sedan rolled off the production line to rapturous applause, the last iteration of a model first manufactured in the late 1930s in Germany and 1954 in Puebla, central Mexico."The loss of the Beetle after three generations and almost seven decades should provoke a wide variety of emotions," said Steffen Reiche, the CEO of Volkswagen Mexico.
The limited, 65-unit run of the "Beetle Final Edition" will be sold in Mexico on the internet for a base price of $21,000 per vehicle, and can be reserved with a $1,000 payment.
Trump warns Iran sanctions will ‘soon be increased substantially’
President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that sanctions against Iran would soon be "increased substantially" after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.
"Iran has long been secretly 'enriching,' in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration," Trump said on Twitter.
"Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!"
Former secretary of state Kerry spearheaded the diplomacy that led to the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).