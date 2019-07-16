MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explains why her show refused to air Trump’s racist attacks
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace explained Monday that, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic congresswoman, her program would be taking a principled stand and refusing to air or show his vitriolic rhetoric.
“We have made a decision on this program not to amplify Trump’s attacks by showing them or reading them here, but it should surprise no one that they are false and they serve as ugly reminders of Trump’s xenophobia, misogyny and racism,” she said.
Wallace previously placed a ban on airing clips of former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders because she found the spokeswoman’s defense of Trump so “vile.”
Only a small number of Republicans, Wallace noted Monday, have rebuked Trump for his remarks, and many of those who did speak out did so mildly. She said the president has the GOP “in a vice, the likes of which they haven’t experienced since Charlottesville.”
North Korea warns US-South Korea drills will affect nuclear talks
North Korea on Tuesday said looming US-South Korea military drills could impact the proposed resumption of nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, and hinted that it could reconsider its moratorium on nuclear testing.
It was the first statement from Pyongyang on the talks since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to their resumption at an impromptu meeting in the Demilitarized Zone in June, following months of deadlock between the two sides.
Trump’s team blowing off racist furor because they know the GOP is afraid to do anything about it: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, officials running Donald Trump's re-election campaign are keeping their heads down and plowing ahead with their work as the country is consumed with the president's burst of racist comments because they believe it will blow over.
The reason? Because Republicans will refuse to condemn the president -- which is being borne out in real-time -- and it's just another day at the office where the president wildly tweets outrageous comments that are superseded by new comments that consume the public's attention.
Melania’s ‘shameful’ complicity in Trump’s agenda slammed by women activists from her home country
Melania Trump has been known for very little in her own right. Aside from her widely-panned "Be Best" anti-cyberbullying initiative, she is mostly notable only as a staunch defender of Trump's agenda and behavior, backing him up on everything from Birtherism to abuse of migrant children.
It's a major disappointment to women's activists in her native country of Slovenia, reports The Daily Beast. Several of them were hoping that Melania would be a strong voice on the world stage in her own right, and are frustrated that she has acted as nothing more than a mouthpiece for the president.