MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explains why her show refused to air Trump’s racist attacks

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace explained Monday that, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic congresswoman, her program would be taking a principled stand and refusing to air or show his vitriolic rhetoric.

“We have made a decision on this program not to amplify Trump’s attacks by showing them or reading them here, but it should surprise no one that they are false and they serve as ugly reminders of Trump’s xenophobia, misogyny and racism,” she said.

Wallace previously placed a ban on airing clips of former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders because she found the spokeswoman’s defense of Trump so “vile.”

Only a small number of Republicans, Wallace noted Monday, have rebuked Trump for his remarks, and many of those who did speak out did so mildly. She said the president has the GOP “in a vice, the likes of which they haven’t experienced since Charlottesville.”

Watch the clip below:

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have made a decision on this program not to amplify Trump's attacks by showing them or reading them here, but it should surprise no one that they are false and they serve as ugly reminders of Trump's xenophobia, misogyny and racism…" – @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/2l6qk5OJhN — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) July 15, 2019