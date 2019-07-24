Mueller: ‘I fear’ that foreign interference in US elections will become ‘the new normal’

Given the Russian government’s successful efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election — as well as the chaos that has resulted from the aftermath of that interference — former special counsel Robert Mueller believes they’re going to do it again next year.

When asked about Russia’s efforts to interfere in U.S. elections by hacking into candidates’ campaigns and stealing their private correspondences, Mueller said he feared that he believed similar attempts would be made during the 2020 election.

“I hope this is not the new normal, but I fear it is,” Mueller said.

Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) followed up by asking Mueller if he also feared that future U.S. candidates would meet with foreign agents during their campaigns without any fear of legal repercussions — and Mueller replied that he did.

Mueller then confirmed that he believed Russia was already working to interfere in future U.S. elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.