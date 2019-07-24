Mueller: ‘I fear’ that foreign interference in US elections will become ‘the new normal’
Given the Russian government’s successful efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election — as well as the chaos that has resulted from the aftermath of that interference — former special counsel Robert Mueller believes they’re going to do it again next year.
When asked about Russia’s efforts to interfere in U.S. elections by hacking into candidates’ campaigns and stealing their private correspondences, Mueller said he feared that he believed similar attempts would be made during the 2020 election.
“I hope this is not the new normal, but I fear it is,” Mueller said.
Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) followed up by asking Mueller if he also feared that future U.S. candidates would meet with foreign agents during their campaigns without any fear of legal repercussions — and Mueller replied that he did.
Mueller then confirmed that he believed Russia was already working to interfere in future U.S. elections.
Watch the video below.
Commentary
Robert Mueller’s reticence makes an eloquent case for impeaching Donald Trump
In his opening statement at Wednesday morning's hearing before the House Judiciary Committee hearing, former special counsel Robert Mueller made it clear he was not happy about having to testify.
This article was originally published at Salon
"It is unusual for a prosecutor to testify about a criminal investigation," Mueller said, in his lawyerly manner, "and given my role as a prosecutor, there are reasons why my testimony will necessarily be limited."
Commentary
This GOP lawmaker just totally undermined her own attack on Robert Mueller
While Democrats used their time questioning former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday trying to draw out important aspects of his investigation’s final report, Republicans took the opportunity to grandstand about conspiracy theories and attack Mueller himself.
Many of these attacks were based on erroneous claims and distortions of fact. But Arizona Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko’s attempt to criticize Mueller may have been the most futile of all, as she somehow managed to undermine her own line of attack.
“Rather than purely relying on the evidence provided by witnesses and documents, I think you relied on a lot on the media,” she said of Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation. Of course, attacking Mueller and the media at once could theoretically be a smart play for a Republican, because conservatives are naturally distrustful of both.