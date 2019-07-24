Mueller rattles GOPer by saying Trump can be indicted after leaving office: ‘You could charge the president?’

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified on Wednesday that President Donald Trump can be prosecuted after leaving office.

At a House Judiciary hearing, Mueller told Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) that Department of Justice policies prevented him from making a determination about whether Trump should be charged with obstruction of justice.

“But could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?” Buck asked.

“Yes,” Mueller replied, startling the congressman.

“You could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?” Buck asked again.

“Yes,” Mueller repeated.

