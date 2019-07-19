Mueller testimony ‘is going to be a devastating day for the president’: former White House lawyer
The eyes of the nation will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday when former special counsel Robert Mueller publicly testifies before Congress.
Mueller, who was a federal prosecutor, top DOJ official, and director of the FBI before serving as special counsel, is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday afternoon.
“As Democrats prepare for the arrival of special counsel Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill next week, their plans for his day of wall-to-wall testimony is becoming clearer: if Donald Trump were anyone but the president, he would be charged with the crimes Mueller uncovered,” MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported on Friday.
The host broke down five areas of questioning for Democrats.
For analysis, Wallace interviewed for acting Socilitor General Neal Katyal.
“I think that the good news for the president is we’re not discussing right now, at least for the last few moments, whether the president a rapist, now it’s just are you a felon,” Katyal joked.
“He’s got that going for him,” Wallace replied.
“The Democrats are on the right path because the Mueller report, it’s 448 pages and really long and the people don’t want to read something that long. But this is the first time Americans will watch on television this guy, former Marine Mueller, establishment Republican figure, and his report — just in plain English — lays out all of these examples of the president, a sitting president acting as a felon,” he explained.
“So I think, absolutely, it’s going to be a devastating day for the president,” Katyal predicted.
He also had advice for Democrats.
“I don’t care if they read the report, I don’t care if they thought they would all lose their seats in Congress, their job is to do their duty and to say this president committed crimes and the Justice Department is doing nothing about it — they’re letting him go,” he explained. “They’re giving him a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card under this weird constitutional theory. So it’s all up to us. Even if it hurts us in the polls, this is our job. I hope that’s the conversation we will start to see over the next week.”
Watch:
Venice coffee costs German tourists 950 euros and they were asked to leave the city
Two German tourists were fined Friday for making themselves a coffee on the steps of the famous Rialto bridge in Venice and asked to leave the city, the municipal authorities said.
The two backpackers from Berlin, aged 32 and 35, had made themselves comfortable at the foot of the world-famous landmark and got out their portable coffee-making equipment when they were spotted by a passer-by and reported to the police, the city authorities said in a statement.
Using a newly-passed law, police officers fined them 950 euros ($1,050) for unseemly behavior and asked them to leave Venice.
School district threatens parents their children may be put in foster care over unpaid lunch bills
A Luzerne County, Pennsylvania school district is under fire for sending letters to parents who owe money for their children's lunches. The letters threaten that if the bills remain unpaid their children could be removed from their homes and placed in foster care.
"Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without breakfast and/or lunch. This is a failure to provide your child with proper nutrition and you can be sent to Dependency Court for neglecting your child's right to food," the letter reads, as NBC News reported.
Trump pits Apollo 11 astronauts against NASA chief — he thinks he understands space travel better
President Donald Trump welcomed surviving Apollo 11 crew members Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the White House Friday, using the occasion to tell his space chief he would prefer to go straight to Mars without returning to the Moon.
It is a theme he had touched upon earlier this month in a tweet, and this time drew on the support of the two former astronauts, who are taking part in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of their mission, to make his case to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.
"To get to Mars, you have to land on the Moon, they say," said Trump, without looking convinced.