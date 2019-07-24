Mueller: Trump gave ‘a boost to illegal activity’ when he promoted WikiLeaks’ theft of Clinton emails
Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday mostly avoided making value judgments about President Donald Trump and his campaign’s behavior during the 2016 election, and instead would only comment upon the legality of their actions.
That changed, however, when Mueller was asked by Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) about Trump’s enthusiastic promotion of WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign during a crucial stretch in which it regularly released hacked emails that were stolen from Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
After reading a series of Trump tweets encouraging his followers to go read the stolen Clinton campaign emails, Quigley asked Mueller if he was “disturbed” by any of those quotes.
“Problematic is an understatement in terms of what it displays,” Mueller replied regarding Trump’s actions. “In terms of giving some, I don’t know, some hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal activity.”
Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, of Blade Runner fame, dies at 75
Hollywood star Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in Blade Runner, has died after a brief illness, Dutch media reported Wednesday, quoting family sources.
"Rutger Hauer has died at the age 75. He is regarded as one of the Netherlands' greatest actors," the ANP news wire said.
His agent Steve Kenis said the actor died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.
RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY
Rapper Meek Mill granted new trial as controversial conviction tossed
A Pennsylvania court on Wednesday unanimously granted rapper Meek Mill a new trail in a drug and gun case from his teenage years that sparked controversy over alleged police corruption and racial prejudice.
The three-judge opinion tossed the now 32-year-old artist's conviction in addition to overturning parole violation rulings that put Mill behind bars in 2017, a sentence decried by advocates as unusually harsh and emblematic of racist biases in US probation laws.
Mill was released in April 2018 after the state's top court ordered him free on bail.
The Philadelphia native has since become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform in a country where black people are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white people, according to the NAACP civil rights organization.
Robert Mueller: Accepting Russian campaign help ‘should be and can be a crime’
Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday said that it "should be and can be a crime" for a campaign to accept help from a foreign government.
Under questioning from Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), Mueller was asked if it is illegal to accept "dirt" from a foreign country like Russia.
"We have an election coming up in 2020, director," Himes noted. "If a campaign receives an offer of dirt from a foreign individual or a government, generally speaking, should that campaign report those contacts?"
"Should be and can be depending on the circumstances a crime," Mueller warned.