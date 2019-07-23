Mueller wants his longtime close aide to appear as a witness at congressional hearings: NYT

Special counsel Robert Mueller has requested to have a longtime aide appear as a witness during congressional hearings.

The New York Times reports that has asked the House Judiciary Committee to swear in aide Aaron Zebley as a witness during Wednesday’s highly anticipated hearings on the results of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The report says that it is not clear yet whether House Democrats have signed off on Zebley to appear, and so far Mueller is the only listed witness scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

“If the aide, Aaron Zebley, were to take an oath to testify, he could be questioned by lawmakers on the panel, taking pressure off Mr. Mueller to respond to questions he may not be able or want to answer,” the Times reports. “But his presence would upend carefully laid plans by Democrats and Republicans over how to use their scant time with Mr. Mueller, a reluctant witness known for his concision while under oath.”