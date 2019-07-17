Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Names are going to start coming out’: New report says more elites will be exposed in the Epstein case — and ‘DC is on edge’

Published

1 min ago

on

Will other powerful people — presumably men — get taken down as a result of the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein?

That’s the hope of many closer followers of the story, but it’s far from clear what, if any, fallout there will be. Epstein’s connections to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have raised suspicions about potential evidence of their wrongdoing, such suspicions remain unproven. Alan Dershowitz has already faced accusations of being involved in Epstein’s crimes, though he denies the charge vigorously.

But a new report from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman says that “DC is on edge” over the Epstein case, and any elites who have run in his circles could be involved. Dozens of girls, if not more, are believed to be involved in his alleged sex trafficking, and lawyers for some of the women who have accused Epstein are strongly suggesting that other high-profile figures will be implicated.

“There were other business associates of Mr. Epstein’s who engaged in improper sexual misconduct at one or more of his homes. We do know that,” said lawyer Brad Edwards told Sherman. “In due time the names are going to start coming out.”

Edwards represents Courtney Wild, an Epstein accuser who already testified publicly against him.David Boies, who represents Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre (who worked at Mar-a-Lago), agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody who was around Epstein a lot is going to have an easy time now. It’s all going to come out,” said Boies. Another person told Sherman: “It’s going to be staggering, the amount of names. It’s going to be contagion numbers.”

Again, we should be skeptical of these claims — predicting the outcome of a federal investigation is always dicey. Epstein’s lawyers have legal arguments to make that the charges currently being brought against him by the Southern District of New York are illegitimate. And while these arguments seem likely to fail, federal courts sometimes bring surprises. If the case against Epstein were to fizzle out, anyone else involved in his activities may breathe a sigh of relief.

It’s also important to note that, while Epstein ran in elite circles, if evidence in his case does implicate others, they might not be household names.

ADVERTISEMENT

And one of the reasons, after all, that Epstein himself was able to avoid prosecution for so long is that powerful people have ways of manipulating the legal system to their own advantage. If there are others who were involved in his allegedly criminal scheme, we shouldn’t assume they’ll go down without a fight.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s so un-American’: Internet scorches Trump supporters for racist chants of ‘Send her back!’

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

The ignoble highlight of President Donald Trump's rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday was when his fans doubled down on his racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color and targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), chanting "Send her back! Send her back!"

Political commentators of all stripes were gobsmacked by the crowd's naked racism — and buried them in condemnation:

The crowd at Trump’s rally chanting “send her back” after the President viciously and dishonestly attacked Ilhan Omar is one of the most chilling and horrifying things I’ve ever seen in politics.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t even a competent investor: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

There can be no doubt that high-powered hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein would rather the public know him for his prominence and success as an investor than for the allegations of child sex trafficking, for which he has now been indicted and faces life in prison. And there has for years been mystique surrounding Epstein's business — his wealth fund is so exclusive that it reportedly requires a billion dollars up front from clients.

But according to the Dow Jones' periodical Barron's, Epstein may not even be good at that.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jon Stewart blasts ‘abomination’ of Rand Paul trying to ‘balance the budget on the backs of’ 9/11 responders

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

On Wednesday's edition of Fox News' "Special Report," comedian and activist Jon Stewart slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for blocking unanimous consent for a bill to support health care for 9/11 first responders.

"Pardon me if I'm not impressed in any way by Rand Paul's fiscal responsibility virtue signaling," said Stewart to anchor Bret Baier, who appeared on the show with first responder and activist John Feal.

He added that Paul's complaint, that the bill was unfunded, rings hollow given that he "added hundreds of billions of dollars to our deficit" with the GOP tax cuts for billionaires. He castigated Paul for trying to "balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Enjoy Summer! Try Raw Story Ad-Free for $1. Invest in Progressive Journalism.
LEARN MORE
close-image