NASA seeks ideas from US firms on future lunar lander
US space agency NASA on Monday asked American aerospace companies to offer detailed ideas for vehicles that could bring two astronauts to the Moon by 2024, an American objective that was reconfirmed on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
NASA called the request for input a “major step” forward for its new Moon mission, dubbed Artemis — who in Greek mythology was Apollo’s twin sister.
In May, 11 companies including sector mainstays Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman were picked to lead feasibility studies and develop prototypes by November. Also on the list were newcomers such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.
That same month, Blue Origin unveiled its lander project, Blue Moon.
Now, NASA has provided dozens of pages of specifications that must be met in terms of onboard electronics, communications, and spacesuits.
Any company can reply, not just the 11 shortlisted earlier in the year.
“On the heels of the 50th Anniversary of #Apollo11, we’ve just issued a draft solicitation asking US companies to help us develop the 21st century human landing system that will land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024,” NASA chief Jim Bridenstine tweeted.
“WE ARE GOING.”
After receiving the responses, NASA is expected to make a decision in a matter of months as to which company will build the lander and how.
It will be the equivalent of the lunar module that took Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the Moon in 1969.
One important difference will be that the lander will berth at a mini Moon-orbiting space station, called Gateway, as a kind of port between the Earth and the Moon. That will allow for the lander to be reused and refueled.
For now, the Artemis mission is behind schedule, mainly due to delays in the construction of the huge, single-use Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which is primarily being made by Boeing.
DOJ censors Mueller ahead of highly-anticipated congressional testimony
Claims 'Presidential Privilege'
President Donald Trump's Dept. of Justice is censoring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller ahead of his highly-anticipated congressional testimony Wednesday.
According to Politico the Trump DOJ is claiming anything outside of what is already published in the special counsel's 448-page report falls under "presidential privilege" and cannot be used during his testimony.
Conservatives are furious over Trump’s budget deal with Democrats — president brags about ‘real compromise’
House conservatives are livid after President Donald Trump struck a budget deal with Democrats.
"You should veto this bill because it is fiscally irresponsible," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump. "It blows well beyond what was intended with the 2011 [Budget Control Act] caps. Furthermore, it continues spending hundreds of billions more than what we take in a year and does not put our nation on a path towards a balanced budget."
The effort is being driven by first-term Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).
"As the greatest nation in the history of the world, the least we can do is cut a deal that does not sabotage the fiscal future of our nation while endangering millions of American and migrants because of our porous border," the lawmakers wrote. "We can do better."
Male Fox News personality rewarded by the network after being caught sending lewd texts to female colleague
Less than, two weeks after the Huffington Post published shocking text messages a Fox News contributor reportedly sent to his female Fox Nation co-host, the network rewarded the male employee.
“Tyrus, a Fox News contributor and a host on the network’s digital channel, Fox Nation, sent lewd and inappropriate text messages to his now-former Fox Nation co-host, Britt McHenry, according to four sources familiar with the texts’ contents,” the Huffington Post reported.