Nashville cop resigns in disgrace after being caught slamming black woman into a car over expired tags
A police officer from Nashville, Tennessee this week resigned in disgrace after being caught on camera slamming a black woman into a car because she had expired tags.
The Tennessean reports that Metro Nashville Police Officer Barrett Teague this week resigned after a video posted to Facebook showed him manhandling 21-year-old Adreneyonia Ensley at a gas station and then slamming her into a nearby car.
According to Ensley, police officers parked behind her while she was parked at a Z-Mart gas station and informed her that her license plate tags were expired. The video shows that, after handing over the documents that Teague had asked for, Ensley got out of her car to check out her license plate tags for herself.
It’s at this point that Teague grabs her from behind and slams her into the car that’s parked right next to her own.
Before Teague resigned this week, the Metro Nashville Police Department said it was “very concerned with what the video shows” regarding Teague’s behavior. He had been placed on desk duty for the past several weeks while the department conducted an investigation into his actions.
Watch the video below.
Controversy erupts among Trump-loving conspiracy nuts over whether Washington Monument is a Satanic temple
QAnon, the loosely organized group of Trump-loving conspiracy nuts who believe President Donald Trump will soon arrest Hillary Clinton for running a global pedophile ring, is planning to hold a rally in Washington, D.C. in September -- but it's reportedly causing internal dissension.
The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that QAnon true believers are holding a 9/11 "Q Sent Us" rally at the Washington Monument.
The setting of the rally is causing controversy within the QAnon community, however, because some members believe that the Washington Monument is a Satanic entity.
Cops drag woman kicking and screaming from pickup after she flees from $80 ticket
An Oklahoma woman was violently arrested after she refused to accept a traffic ticket -- and briefly led police on a chase.
The 65-year-old woman, identified as Debra Hamil, was stopped in a parking lot and issued a citation for a broken tail light, but she argued with the officer about the ticket's legitimacy, reported KOCO-TV.
"No, because I don't think that I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable, and I can fix it, that's all," Hamil says, according to body camera video of the incident.
‘I believed a lie!’ Disillusioned Trump voter confesses he won’t vote for president again after wife is deported
During the 2016 campaign, Jason Rochester's wife, Cecilia, was worried about Donald Trump. He wasn't.
She was undocumented. But Rochester reasoned that when President Trump railed against immigrant rapists and murderers, he was talking about hardened criminals, not his wife. She’d never even gotten a traffic ticket.
He tells Raw Story that he voted for Trump because he couldn't bring himself to vote for Hillary Clinton. He thought his family would be safe.
“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person. I was wrong. I believed a lie.”