National media outlets told the story of ‘hero’ substitute teacher David Briscoe surviving a Texas school shooting — but he wasn’t there

A man who claimed he was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High during the 2018 shooting told a harrowing story of survival. But the school district says he never worked there.

In the immediate aftermath of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, a man who said he witnessed the carnage seemed to turn up everywhere.

The man calling himself David Briscoe appeared in Time as a substitute teacher seemingly in the wrong place at the wrong time; CNN described his heroism as he ordered his students to “get down” and kept them protected until police came; The Wall Street Journal relayed the blood-curdling screams he heard from students in the hallway.

In April, nearly a year after the shooting, he told a strikingly similar story to The Texas Tribune. But after investigating some of his claims, the Tribune did not publish his account of the shooting — because it appears his entire story was an elaborate hoax.

In a roughly 31-minute interview with the Tribune, David Briscoe told his tale: When the first shots rang out — “it was very, very loud” — he said he directed his classroom of nearly a dozen students in the remedial English course he was teaching to muffle their screams with their hands.

He barricaded the doors. Turned off the lights.

He said he could never return to the Houston-area school where 10 died and another 13 were injured last spring. “Just knowing that there’s blood on the walls where you walk at … I don’t think I could go back,” he said, so after he and his students were rescued by law enforcement, he said he quit teaching altogether and moved to Florida, three months after he took the job at Santa Fe High.

But according to the school district, he was never there.

Lindsey Campbell, a spokeswoman for Santa Fe Independent School District, said it had no record of anyone named David Briscoe being employed by the district in any capacity and that the district is confident no one by that name was on campus the day of the shooting last year.

“We are extremely disappointed that an individual that has never been a part of our school community would represent themselves as a survivor of the mass violence tragedy that our community endured,” said Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Leigh Wall. “This situation illustrates how easily misinformation can be created and circulated, especially when the amount of detailed information available is limited due to the still ongoing investigation.”

James Roy, a lieutenant for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office — which helped investigate the massacre — said the shooting was contained to the art rooms and there were no English classes on that side of the school.

“The best I can tell, we have no record of [Briscoe],” Roy said. He added that the man’s claim that the shots were “very, very loud,” didn’t sound right.

“If he was anywhere other than that hallway [where the shooting the place], I don’t think he could’ve heard anything but the fire alarm,” he said, referring to the alarm a teacher pulled as a warning to get people out of the school.

Public records show that Briscoe had a home address in Florida at the time of the shooting; there’s no record of him living in Texas at any time.

All four news organizations that quoted him removed any reference of David Briscoe from their stories after being contacted by the Tribune.

“I don’t know what motivates people to try to take advantage of a tragedy like this,” said John Bridges, the managing editor for the Austin American-Statesman, which also quoted Briscoe in an article shortly after the shooting. “It’s sick and it’s sad.

“Reporters can face significant reporting hurdles in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy,” he said, “and some people unfortunately attempt to take advantage of those situations and try to dupe reporters.”

It’s not uncommon for people to emerge after a high-profile disaster pretending to be a victim — often for financial gain, but sometimes simply for attention. Years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, it was revealed that a Spanish woman who claimed to be a survivor of the attack was never there.

“Social media makes it easier for everybody to be fooled by people — regular people, journalists and politicians,” said Gina Chen, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism. “People pretend to be other people for various reasons, sometimes nefarious and sometimes not.”