National Park Service issues bad news for Trump’s Fourth of July extravaganza

On Thursday afternoon, Shomari Stone of NBC 4 News reported that the National Park Service is forecasting “heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds” that could delay or even cancel President Donald Trump’s grand fireworks finale for his Fourth of July National Mall celebration:

Risk of thunderstorms has been increasing all week, with the president’s allies struggling to issue enough VIP tickets to fill the private viewing area at the Lincoln Memorial.