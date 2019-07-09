Netanyahu warns Israel’s jets ‘can reach’ Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tuesday that Israel’s fighter jets “can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran,” in his latest comments directed at his country’s arch-foe.
While visiting an air force base where he inspected F-35 jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin, Netanyahu issued a video with one of the planes behind him.
“Recently, Iran has been threatening the destruction of Israel,” he said at the Nevatim air base in southern Israel.
“It would do well to remember that these planes can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and certainly Syria.”
Netanyahu has issued a series of statements against Iran in recent weeks.
They follow the Islamic republic’s decision to begin breaching some commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and attacks in the Gulf that Israel and the United States blame on Iran.
On Sunday, Netanyahu called an announcement by Iran that it would exceed the uranium enrichment cap set by the troubled accord a “very dangerous step”.
He urged European countries to sanction Iran in response.
On Monday, Iran breached the enrichment cap as it seeks to press other parties into keeping their side of the bargain under the nuclear deal.
Netanyahu opposed the accord and urged US President Donald Trump to withdraw from it, which he eventually did.
Despite having opposed the deal, Netanyahu is now calling on European nations to enforce its parameters as he and the United States seek to further pressure Iran.
Israel has also carried out hundreds of strikes in neighbouring Syria against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah military targets.
It has vowed to keep Iran, which has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country’s civil war, from entrenching itself militarily there.
In May 2018, Israel’s military said it had become the first country to use F-35s in combat.
Fox News host: Trump’s comments about Jeffrey Epstein ‘are horrifying’
Fox News host Melissa Francis on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump for his remarks about financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 that he had known Epstein for 15 years.
"Terrific guy,” he told the magazine. "He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life."
BOOM: DOJ finds dossier author Christopher Steele ‘credible’ after 16-hour interview while Trump was in London
The author of a controversial dossier about Donald Trump and Russia has reportedly been found credible by the Department of Justice.
Politico reported on Tuesday that Christopher Steele had been grilled for 16 hours while the president visited London recently.
Steele was hired by Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Trump during the 2016 election. His work was first funded by a conservative activist before later being turned over to the Democratic National Committee and the FBI.
Jeffrey Epstein may have sealed his own doom by accepting one shady Florida deal: former prosecutor
Jeffrey Epstein may have sealed his own doom by accepting a sweetheart plea agreement more than a decade ago, according to one former federal prosecutor.
The wealthy financier probably believed he had escaped the worst consequences from allegedly trafficking and raping underage girls when he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida -- but he likely didn't anticipate that deal to be re-examined, according to a column by former prosecutor Renato Mariotti in the New York Times.