Quantcast
Connect with us

New Christian marriage counseling book teaches women to blame themselves for cheating husbands

Published

1 min ago

on

A new book written by Christian marriage counselor Tina Konkin advises women to blame themselves if they discover that their husbands are cheating on them with someone else.

Patheos reports that Konkin’s book, which is titled “How God Used ‘the Other Woman’: Saving Your Marriage after Infidelity,” tells readers how she learned to stop blaming her husband for cheating on her with another woman and instead asked herself what she could have done better to make her husband happier.

“It was time for me to look at all the negative stuff I’d dragged into my marriage,” Konkin writes in an excerpt published by Patheos. “I have to admit, though, that the question God was asking me was so difficult that I had to brace myself for what I would see. The thought that I had, in any way, participated in the affair or the degradation of my own marriage was like an emotional foreign invader.”

Although she admits that it was difficult to blame herself for something her husband did, she eventually resolved that “the way out of this mess wouldn’t include blaming my husband or friend.”

And this isn’t just one passage from the book, but the entire premise. In fact, the book’s description claims that it was God who asked Konkin, “What role did you play in this?” when she prayed for guidance about her marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more excerpts from the book, which is being published by Christian organization Focus on the Family, at this link.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Woman goes into racist meltdown when she’s busted for leaving baby in running car to drink shots in bar

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

A Texas woman this week was arrested after she left her infant daughter in a running car and then went into a nearby bar to drink.

Local news station KBTX reports that 26-year-old Samantha Grace Vaughan abandoned her infant daughter in the backseat of her car and then went into a local nightclub to down shots.

After police officers discovered the baby in the car, they soon discovered Vaughan inside the Trackside Night Club, where she told police that she only had two shots. However, a breath test revealed that her blood alcohol level at the time was 0.148, which is nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Texas.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN fact-checks the hell out of Trump after he spouts off a torrent of ‘wildly inaccurate’ South Lawn smears and accusations

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Following President Donald Trump's rambling and accusatory South Lawn question and answer session on Tuesday morning, a panel on CNN was quick to blow up many of the president's claims with one contributor summing up some of the Trump's claims as "wildly inaccurate."

Cutting back to the studio after the president attacked the Washington Post and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) among other topics, host Jim Sciutto called out Trump immediately.

"The president there just a few moments ago on his way from the White House to Williamsburg, Virginia," the CNN host began. "Let's do some quick fact checks, because oftentimes in the president's interactions with reporters there are false things that he says."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Here’s what ‘Moscow Mitch’ really wants: An election overrun by trolls and plunged into chaos

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

In the interest of big-picturing the past week or so, we learned from the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee that Russian hackers successfully infiltrated election systems in all 50 states during the 2016 election cycle. We also learned that the accused felon who was installed as commander in chief as a likely consequence of that cyber-attack spent all weekend blurting racist gibberish on Twitter while cable-news talking heads wonder how it will play among the Midwestern diner crowd. Meanwhile, the Republican Senate majority leader refuses to pass any legislation safeguarding future elections.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image