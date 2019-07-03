Trump looks at military equipment like ‘a kid with a new LEGO set’: New York Times reporter
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “New Day,” New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman explained to host Alisyn Camerota how desperately President Donald Trump wants the military parade to happen.
“Do we have any reporting on how much this will cost the taxpayers?” asked Camerota.
“No,” said Haberman. “We’ve gotten some indications, the $2.5 million the Washington Post reported, and I’ve confirmed this, in diverting park service fees to pay for this. But the reality is we don’t know how much this is going to cost in terms of tickets and street closures.”
“There have been other people who have used the military, other presidents who have used the military,” said Haberman. “But none who have done it — and it’s important to note when President Trump isn’t the first to do something. But it is the way he’s going about it, which is that he is a president who simultaneously praises authoritarians, done all kinds of things to try to maintain good relations with people who use military might in a way that democracy is not due. I think it becomes a problem for him, you are correct. He has been fantasizing about this for a very long time. Even prior to that Bastille Day event, he wanted to do something for his inaugurations. So this is a dream come true.”
“Except for the fact the tanks won’t be moving,” interjected Camerota. “He’d love it if he could actually roll them down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
“The theatrics would have been more appealing to him,” agreed Haberman. “But as it is there’s going to be fighter jets overhead and he loves that visual. I was at that Bastille Day event, and it was like watching a kid with a new LEGO set.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump looks at military equipment like ‘a kid with a new LEGO set’: New York Times reporter
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman explained to host Alisyn Camerota how desperately President Donald Trump wants the military parade to happen.
"Do we have any reporting on how much this will cost the taxpayers?" asked Camerota.
"No," said Haberman. "We've gotten some indications, the $2.5 million the Washington Post reported, and I've confirmed this, in diverting park service fees to pay for this. But the reality is we don't know how much this is going to cost in terms of tickets and street closures."
"There have been other people who have used the military, other presidents who have used the military," said Haberman. "But none who have done it — and it's important to note when President Trump isn't the first to do something. But it is the way he's going about it, which is that he is a president who simultaneously praises authoritarians, done all kinds of things to try to maintain good relations with people who use military might in a way that democracy is not due. I think it becomes a problem for him, you are correct. He has been fantasizing about this for a very long time. Even prior to that Bastille Day event, he wanted to do something for his inaugurations. So this is a dream come true."
CNN
Republicans are ‘quiet as church mice’ as Trump ‘tramples on the American flag today’: ex-lawmaker rips Nike boycott
On Tuesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo hosted a debate between former South Carolina Democratic lawmaker Bakari Sellers and Trump adviser Steve Cortes on Nike's decision to pull the "Betsy Ross" shoes at the urging of Colin Kaepernick.
"This Republican and this fallout rage is almost laughable," said Sellers. "The shoe and flag represented a period of time where I was three-fifths of a human being. That is a issue. People don't want to go back to that time. But Nike made a business decision that they have every right to do. And so for the governor of Arizona, for Ted Cruz, for all of these now self-righteous politicians on the right to come out and break out pitchforks for Nike, look, they were the same people who were trying to burn Nikes a few weeks ago and that stock went straight up. So why don't you do that same thing again, I think it's going to help Nike's bottom line."
CNN
Trump biographer explains how the House could get the IRS commissioner to hand over Trump’s taxes immediately
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston revealed a simple tactic House Democrats could employ to force the administration to hand over the president's tax returns, that might be even more effective than their new lawsuit against the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service: put pressure on IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.
"I'm surprised to some degree that the administration won't comply with the law," said Johnston. "And I think the committee has made two mistakes. One ... they have taken too much time and been too polite. The other is the duty, under federal regulations, falls on the IRS commissioner. And I don't understand why they haven't called him in, ordered him to turn them over, which he will never fail to comply with, because it could cost him his law license in California, and he wants to go back to being a lawyer, representing wealthy people who have been caught cheating on their taxes."