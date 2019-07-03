Trump looks at military equipment like ‘a kid with a new LEGO set’: New York Times reporter

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “New Day,” New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman explained to host Alisyn Camerota how desperately President Donald Trump wants the military parade to happen.

“Do we have any reporting on how much this will cost the taxpayers?” asked Camerota.

“No,” said Haberman. “We’ve gotten some indications, the $2.5 million the Washington Post reported, and I’ve confirmed this, in diverting park service fees to pay for this. But the reality is we don’t know how much this is going to cost in terms of tickets and street closures.”

“There have been other people who have used the military, other presidents who have used the military,” said Haberman. “But none who have done it — and it’s important to note when President Trump isn’t the first to do something. But it is the way he’s going about it, which is that he is a president who simultaneously praises authoritarians, done all kinds of things to try to maintain good relations with people who use military might in a way that democracy is not due. I think it becomes a problem for him, you are correct. He has been fantasizing about this for a very long time. Even prior to that Bastille Day event, he wanted to do something for his inaugurations. So this is a dream come true.”

“Except for the fact the tanks won’t be moving,” interjected Camerota. “He’d love it if he could actually roll them down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

“The theatrics would have been more appealing to him,” agreed Haberman. “But as it is there’s going to be fighter jets overhead and he loves that visual. I was at that Bastille Day event, and it was like watching a kid with a new LEGO set.”

