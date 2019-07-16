New Zealand prime minister condemns Trump’s racist tweets
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday joined international condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s xenophobic tweets about progressive Democrat congresswomen.
Ardern, the charismatic young leader who has been hailed as “the anti-Trump” by US media, said she proudly celebrated her country’s diversity.
“Usually I don’t get into other people’s politics, but it will be clear to most people that I completely and utterly disagree with him,” Ardern told Radio New Zealand.
Trump on Sunday urged a group of four Democratic congresswomen of colour — three of them US-born — to “go back” to the countries they came from, then renewed his attack on them a day later.
“If you’re not happy here, you can leave… This is about love for America, certain people hate our country,” he tweeted.
Ardern said New Zealanders welcomed diversity in the corridors of power.
“We take the view that our parliament should be a representative place, it should look and feel like New Zealand, it should have a range of different cultures and ethnicities,” she said.
“And never should a judgement be made about the origin of anyone, and their right, therefore, to be in parliament as a representative.”
British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau have also condemned the tweets, while Democratic presidential candidates have labelled Trump racist.
Ardern has not been shy about highlighting her differences with Trump in the past, advising him to send “sympathy and love to all Muslim communities” in the wake of the Christchurch mosques massacre in March when a gunman killed 51 worshippers.
Shortly after Ardern’s stunning election win in late 2017, Trump met her at a summit in Vietnam and joked she had “caused a lot of upset in her country”.
“You know, no one marched when I was elected,” she retorted, referring to the protests that followed Trump’s victory in 2016.
US judge slashes jury award in Roundup cancer case
A US judge on Monday slashed punitive damages a jury ordered Monsanto to pay in a Roundup cancer trial, saying the sum was too high despite the company's "reprehensible" conduct.
US District Court Judge Vince Chhabria denied a request by Monsanto for a new trial, but ruled that the $75 million in punitive damages was "constitutionally impermissible."
Chhabria reduced to $20 million the amount Monsanto is to pay as punishment in the case which is one of more than 13,000 lawsuits related to the weedkiller launched in the US.
The judge endorsed the approximately $5 million in compensatory damages that Monsanto was ordered to pay the plaintiff, Edwin Hardeman.
Capo no more, Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ set to learn sentence
As a child living in poverty in Mexico, he peddled fruit just to eat. A lifetime later, as the world's most wanted drug lord, his empire was so vast he commanded a fleet of submarines to move his wares.
But having been convicted in February for flooding the United States with tons of cocaine, marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine over 25 years, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will now be sentenced in New York on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have requested life imprisonment, plus an extra 30 years for good measure.
While in prison for the last three-and-a-half years Guzman, 62, has lost much of the aura of the feared and, for many in Mexico, beloved drug kingpin he once enjoyed.
Thousands call for Puerto Rico governor to resign after chat leak
Thousands of people demonstrated Monday demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello following the leak of a group text chat in which he and other officials made obscene, sexist and homophobic remarks about political opponents and others including pop star Ricky Martin, local media reports said.
At nightfall police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital San Juan who shouted: "Ricky corrupto!" in a third day of protests which also questioned Rossello's handling of the Hurricane Maria emergency and the island's financial crisis.
"We want him arrested, him and his wife jailed for stealing money from the people of Puerto Rico," protestor Tatiana Gomez told the local newspaper Primera Hora.