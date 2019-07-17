Nicolle Wallace explains Trump’s racist attacks are covering his cozy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Cohen scandal

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace began her Wednesday show saying that President Donald Trump has made it official by making his brand one of “racism.” But it prompted her to wonder if his racist attacks against four congresswomen of color could be more about deflecting from other scandals.

Wednesday morning, MSNBC released a video of Trump partying with alleged child molester and rapist Jeffrey Epstein. Trump is seen groping women and slapping their posterior. The first round of Epstein’s alleged crimes were downgraded by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and he was given 13 months in a county jail for just 8 hours, six days a week.

Meanwhile, a judge in one of the Michael Cohen cases ruled to allow the details to become public.

“The weighty public ramifications of the conduct described in the campaign finance portions warrant disclosure,” the judge said, despite requests from prosecutors to conceal the details of the case.

“But he might be the only person in the political arena, now and ever, for whom a week-long race scandal that ends in a Congressional rebuke is a better narrative than the other headlines out there about him,” Wallace said.

She read headlines like “Tape shows Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein discussing women at 1992 party” and “Justice Department ends probe of hush-money payments in final months of Donald Trump’s campaign, judge says.” They show a devastating slate of scandals to add to an already full plate for the president.

