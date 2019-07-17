Nicolle Wallace explains Trump’s racist attacks are covering his cozy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Cohen scandal
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace began her Wednesday show saying that President Donald Trump has made it official by making his brand one of “racism.” But it prompted her to wonder if his racist attacks against four congresswomen of color could be more about deflecting from other scandals.
Wednesday morning, MSNBC released a video of Trump partying with alleged child molester and rapist Jeffrey Epstein. Trump is seen groping women and slapping their posterior. The first round of Epstein’s alleged crimes were downgraded by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and he was given 13 months in a county jail for just 8 hours, six days a week.
Meanwhile, a judge in one of the Michael Cohen cases ruled to allow the details to become public.
“The weighty public ramifications of the conduct described in the campaign finance portions warrant disclosure,” the judge said, despite requests from prosecutors to conceal the details of the case.
“But he might be the only person in the political arena, now and ever, for whom a week-long race scandal that ends in a Congressional rebuke is a better narrative than the other headlines out there about him,” Wallace said.
She read headlines like “Tape shows Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein discussing women at 1992 party” and “Justice Department ends probe of hush-money payments in final months of Donald Trump’s campaign, judge says.” They show a devastating slate of scandals to add to an already full plate for the president.
Watch Wallace’s opener below:
Draft-dodging Trump tells Americans ‘If people don’t want to fight for our country they can leave’
President Donald Trump spoke to the press outside the White House Wednesday on his way to North Carolina telling those complaining about him to "leave."
"If people want to leave our country, they can," Trump said. "If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can [leave]. I'll never change on that, no."
It's an ironic statement from Trump because his father was able to get a doctor to diagnose him with bone spurs that prevented him from being able to go to war in Vietnam. Former Nebraska Senator Bob Kerrey accused Trump of lying and dodging the draft with a fake diagnosis.
Criminal sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey dropped
The criminal sexual assault charges against actor Kevin Spacey have been dropped in a case filed by a Massachusetts district attorney. The case involved an 18-year old young man who alleged Spacey groped him in a bar in Nantucket.
"During a July 8 court hearing, the accuser decided to invoke the Fifth Amendment after being pressed by Spacey's attorney about a missing cellphone containing messages that may be relevant to the case," ABC affiliate WCVB reports.
France defiant on plans to impose ‘Gafa’ tax on tech giants
France on Wednesday said it would push ahead with its law to tax tech giants that has sparked a row with the United States, saying that an international accord was the only way to solve the dispute.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire met US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines of the meeting of finance ministers from the world's seven most developed economies in Chantilly outside Paris.