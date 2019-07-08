Nicolle Wallace explains why Epstein scandal is ‘potentially explosive for the Trump administration’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace updated her viewers on why the billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking arrest presents a political minefield for the Trump administration.
Epstein was arrested on Saturday evening, with prosecutors updating the public on the case during a Monday press conference.
“They say they seized a trove of photographs from underaged girls from Epstein’s residence over the weekend,” Wallace explained “The Southern District of New York (SDNY) is leading this prosecution of Epstein, he was previously investigated in Florida and ultimately not prosecuted, a decision that could rock the Trump Administration in the coming days and weeks, along with members of Epstein’s circle who may also become ensnared.”
The host played a clip from Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for SDNY.
“The alleged behavior shocks the conscience, and while the charged conduct is from a number of years ago, it is still profoundly important to the many alleged victims now young women. They deserve their day in court,” Berman said.
She then read a quote from The New York Times.
“Mr. Berman’s decision to seek an indictment in Manhattan was an implicit rebuke of the decision by prosecutors in Miami in 2008 to enter an agreement with Mr. Epstein that allowed him to avoid federal prosecution and a possible Life sentence,” The Times reported.
The host, who served as communications director in the George W. Bush White House prior to her journalism career, explained the political significance.
“And here’s where the story goes from lurid and tragic to potentially explosive for the Trump Administration. That implicit rebuke is a rebuke of a deal negotiated by a current member of Donald Trump’s cabinet, his Secretary of Labor, Alex Acosta, who previously served as the top prosecutor in South Florida and negotiated that nonprosecution agreement for Epstein,” Wallace reported.
Wallace also noted a quote from Trump that “stands out today.”
“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump booms from a speakerphone. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002.
“But what’s old is new, and today Epstein is behind bars, at least until his bail hearing next week. Also today, the White House and the president mum on both Acosta and Epstein,” Wallace noted.
Watch:
2020 Election
With a $19 million haul for second quarter, Elizabeth Warren cements ‘grassroots commitment’ in campaign
"I am humbled by the depth of grassroots commitment to our campaign."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren released her fundraising numbers for the second quarter of 2019 Monday, claiming $19.1 million—a number that puts her in the top tier of the Democratic candidates for president and, alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, in one of the two stronger positions of the field going forward.
Warren's campaign said the total came from 384,000 donors at an average of $28.
AOC, Bernie Sanders to introduce resolution calling ‘existential threat’ of the climate crisis an ’emergency’
"We are facing a climate emergency that requires a massive and immediate federal mobilization."
A cohort of progressive Democrats plan to introduce a resolution declaring a climate emergency Tuesday in Congress, a move that could open the door to decisive action on the crisis.
The Guardian's Emily Holden reported Monday afternoon that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) are expected to introduce a resolution calling for naming the climate crisis an "emergency" on Tuesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, also plans to introduce the resolution in the upper chamber, according to the reporting.