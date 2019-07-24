Nissan to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide: report
Japanese car giant Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs around the world as part of efforts to turn itself around, Kyodo News agency said Tuesday, citing company sources.
The additional cuts come on top of the 4,800 jobs Nissan announced in May it was trimming from its global workforce of around 139,000.
The company has been hit by a fall in sales in the United States and Europe and is still reeling after the shock arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn on financial misconduct charges.
It has also been facing tensions with its French partner Renault, which owns 43 percent of the Japanese manufacturer, and is undergoing an overhaul intended to strengthen governance at the firm.
Nissan is expected to announce the job cuts on Thursday, Kyodo said.
The move is likely to hit some factories in South America and other regions where Nissan has low profitability, the news agency said.
In the 2018 fiscal year, Nissan’s global sales fell by 4.4 percent to 5.52 million vehicles.
It suffered an 17.8 percent drop in sales in Europe and 9.3 percent fall in the United States.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrested ahead of protest
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested and faced up to 30 days in prison Wednesday, in an apparent move by the authorities to prevent a major protest rally this week.
In a video on his Instagram account, President Vladimir Putin's top opponent said he was detained as he was leaving his Moscow home to go jogging and buy flowers for his wife's birthday.
"People are right when they say that sport is not always good for your health," Navalny joked.
Ray Donovan, the US special agent who obsessively pursued ‘Chapo’
Seven years ago, US special agent Ray Donovan began an in-depth study of the Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman saga -- and it quickly became an obsession.
Now, the tall, 48-year-old New Yorker displays behind glass in his office the beige T-shirt that prisoner 3912 -- Guzman, the former head of the Sinaloa cartel -- wore when he was extradited from Mexico to the United States on January 19, 2017.
Guzman -- considered the most powerful drug lord on the planet after Colombian Pablo Escobar was killed in a police shoot-out in 1993 -- has been sentenced to life behind bars, nearly two decades after he first escaped from a Mexican jail in a cart of dirty laundry.
Iran warns new British PM it will ‘protect’ Gulf waters
Iran warned Britain's next prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday that it will "protect" waters of the oil-rich Gulf, amid a standoff between the two countries over the seizure of tankers.
In the face of rising hostilities with the United States, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Friday impounded a tanker sailing under the flag of US ally Britain.
The seizure of the Stena Impero has been seen as a tit-for-tat move after British authorities detained an Iranian tanker on July 4 in the Mediterranean on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.