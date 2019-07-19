Maddow revolted by child sex trafficking charges against Trump pal George Nader: ‘None of this is normal’

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow connected the dots between the President Donald Trump’s administration and George Nader, who served time for child pornography prior to Trump’s 2016 campaign and has subsequently been arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

“In what is an astonishingly scandal-ridden presidency, populated by an astonishingly strange cast of characters, he remains one of the most unsettling figures in all of Trump world. Again, to be clear, to disambiguate here, we are not talking about Jeffrey Epstein, seen here with the president, who is also now in custody awaiting child sex trafficking charges,” Maddow explained. “No, this is a whole different guy who you can see in this picture with the president who is now in federal custody awaiting a different set of sex trafficking charges as well as serious child porn charges and not for the first time.”

“George Nader’s role in the Trump campaign and the Trump transition and even in the Trump administration is not a glancing thing,” Maddow reported. “He’s not just a guy who showed up at a fund-raiser once.”

She then revealed Nader’s known connections to Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, Eric Prince, Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

“So bottom line, if you are wondering, no, all is not well. None of this is normal,” she concluded.

Watch: