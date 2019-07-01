North Korea calls Kim-Trump meeting ‘historic’
North Korea on Monday described the weekend meeting between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone as “historic” and “amazing”.
The two leaders agreed to “resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, the official Korean Central News Agency said.
After a Twitter invitation by the US president on Saturday, the two men met a day later in the strip of land that has divided the peninsula for 66 years since the end of the Korean War, when their countries and their allies fought each other to a standstill.
Kim and Trump shook hands over the concrete blocks dividing North and South before Trump walked a few paces into Pyongyang’s territory — the first US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil.
“The top leaders of the DPRK and the US exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom” was an “amazing event”, KCNA said, describing the truce village as a “place that had been known as the symbol of division”.
The meeting took place “at the suggestion of Trump”, it added.
The impromptu meeting in the DMZ — after Trump issued an invitation on Twitter the day before — came with negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington over the North’s nuclear programme at a deadlock.
Their first summit took place in a blaze of publicity in Singapore last year but produced only a vaguely worded pledge about denuclearisation.
A second meeting in Vietnam in February that intended to put flesh on those bones collapsed after the pair failed to reach an agreement over sanctions relief and what the North was willing to give in return.
Trump said after the meeting that they had agreed working-level talks on the North’s arsenal would take place within weeks.
KCNA said Kim and Trump discussed “issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block in solving those issues”.
The two leaders “agreed to keep in close touch in the future”, it added.
KCNA cited Kim lauding their “good personal relations,” saying they would “produce good results unpredictable by others and work as a mysterious force overcoming manifold difficulties and obstacles in the future, too”.
Breaking Banner
Popular Facebook group lets its members pretend to be very online Baby Boomers — in all their typo-addled glory
A typical typo-addled exchange in one peculiar 60,000-member strong Facebook group starts off like this:
“Getting off Facebook so I can mow the lawn. Yep,,,,I'm crazy but I love mowing the lawn, and it is GREAT exercise and give me a feeling of accomplishment and adds to the beauty of my home. Everyone have a great day!”
Then, a few scrolls down, another user writes:
“I USE FACEBOOK ON MY HOME COMPUTER BUT ITS SO SLOW. MY GRANDDAUGHTER TOLD ME TBERES A FAXEBOOK APP FOR PHONES ON THE APP STORE. DOES ANYONE KNOW WHERE THAT IS. IS IT IN THE MALL???”
And below that, someone posts a photo — a side-by-side comparison, first of actor Cary Grant dressed in a wool overcoat in one panel, and a thin young man dressed in light-wash denim shorts and a pastel top, immersed in his smartphone, in the second panel. The caption reads: “1947 and 2017. Something went terribly wrong!”
‘Damaged’ her relationship with God’: Bollywood star quits acting over Islamic faith
A Bollywood actress who starred in India's highest-grossing movie said she is quitting acting because it is incompatible with her Islamic faith, sparking a social media storm.
In a lengthy social media post published Sunday, Zaira Wasim said she was leaving the profession because becoming a Bollywood star had "damaged" her relationship with God.
The 18-year-old won major awards for her two film roles to date and was considered a rising star of Indian cinema.
"This field indeed brought a lot of love... my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith)," she wrote on Instagram.
Violent clashes as Hong Kong marks China handover anniversary
Anti-government protesters trying to ram their way into Hong Kong's parliament battled police armed with pepper spray Monday as the territory marked the anniversary of its handover to China.
The angry scenes ramped up tensions in the international financial hub, which has been shaken by historic demonstrations in the past three weeks -- driven by demands for the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.
Democracy activists kicked off another large march through the city on Monday afternoon.
But that rally was overshadowed by small groups of mainly young, masked protesters who had seized three key thoroughfares in the morning, sparking renewed clashes with police after two weeks of relative calm.