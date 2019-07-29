Quantcast
Not even Trump’s appointed judge can get him out of tax lawsuit — he’s demanding a ‘compromise’

49 mins ago

The federal judge overseeing litigation over President Donald Trump’s taxes has set a Tuesday deadline for the parties involved to find a “compromise.”

“A federal judge on Monday ordered lawyers for President Donald Trump, House Democrats and New York state to try to come up with a compromise in a fight over the president’s state tax returns,” Politico reported Monday.

The deadline was set by Judge Carl Nichols — who was appointed by Trump.

“The surprise decision came in a case in which Trump is demanding a temporary restraining order to prevent Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) from taking advantage of a newly passed New York law that would give him access to the president’s confidential tax filings there. Trump is challenging the underlying law, and is concerned Neal could obtain the records while the case is still pending,” Politico noted. “At issue is legislation New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law earlier this month authorizing state officials there to share Trump’s state filings if requested by Neal, who is separately suing for the president’s federal tax returns.”

Neal has not yet made a formal request for the records.

Trump nominee started right-wing conspiracy theory about a ‘secret society’ inside the FBI: report

10 mins ago

July 29, 2019

The Texas Republican who President Donald Trump has nominated to serve as the Director of National Intelligence has a controversial past pushing right-wing conspiracy theories.

"Donald Trump’s new pick for Director of National Intelligence played a role last year in popularizing what briefly became one of the right’s most easily-debunked conspiracy theories about the investigation into Trump and Russia, offering what he presented as evidence of an anti-Trump “secret society” operating within the FBI," The Daily Beast reported.

How ‘dead-enders’ could finally turn against Donald Trump — according to neuroscience

35 mins ago

July 29, 2019

Journalist and historian Rick Shenkman thinks President Donald Trump’s supporters may eventually turn on him, just as he finally stopped backing Richard Nixon.

Shenkman, the founder of History News Network, stuck with Nixon through Watergate and right up until two months before his August 1974 resignation before he had enough, and he’s been haunted ever since by his support for a corrupt president, he wrote for The Daily Beast.

“I didn’t support Nixon out of ignorance,” he explained. “I was a history major at Vassar during Watergate and eagerly followed the news. I knew exactly what he’d been accused of.”

