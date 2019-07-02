Quantcast
Connect with us

Noted psychiatrist issues Trump alarm: The president may only see one terrifying escape from investigations

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump may soon face the sort of reckoning from special counsel Robert Mueller that he’s never experienced before, and those who’ve closely studied him are deeply worried by how he’ll react once Mueller testifies before Congress

Mueller’s much-anticipated July 17 meeting , and the president’s ongoing Twitter rampage, betrays the psychological strain it’s placing on him as he awaits what could be explosively damaging testimony.

“This is a man who has lived dangerously for decades by flirting with the boundaries of propriety, legality and civility,” Trump biographer Tim O’Brien told Politico. “And he is now faced, after years and years of getting away with it, with consequences that are far beyond anything he’s encountered before.”

O’Brien doubts the president’s habitual strategies for avoiding consequences — which served him throughout his scandal-plagued 2016 campaign — will remain relevant if Mueller lowers the boom.

“I think they’re going to be absolutely of no use if the legal consequences are realized at their full magnitude,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has always managed to stay one step ahead of personal ruin, said a former business associate turned critic, and the power of the presidency has only reinforced that confidence.

“I think he believes that the presidency is too big to fail, too powerful to be taken down,” said former Trump casino executive Jack O’Donnell, “and I think that this is kind of something that he learned in the ‘90s, where the banks basically said to him, ‘You’re too big to fail, we have to back you’ — and they did it, time and time again, in Atlantic City.”

But losing that control could make Trump extremely dangerous, according to a forensic psychiatrist who edited The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has very poor coping mechanisms when he is criticized or when he feels humiliated,” Yale psychiatrist Bandy Lee, “and at these points he generally goes into attack mode and he threatens others or tries to get revenge. The Mueller report is of a scale that is probably unlike what we have seen him undergo before.”

Lee sketched out an alarming worst-case scenario for the man who commands the most powerful nuclear arsenal in the world.

“(He could) obliterate observing eyes of his humiliation,” Lee told Politico. “Destroying the world. That, very quickly, becomes an avenue, a perceived solution … for individuals with his personality structure.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Ambassador to Russia calls Trump’s military parade positively ‘Soviet’

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Tanks headed to Trump military parade

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul witnessed many nationalist events celebrating the former Soviet Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump's military parade and display of force to commemorate America's formal declaration of Independence from England is remarkably similar he said.

"This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th," McFaul tweeted Tuesday. His comments were a response to the photos of U.S. tanks being brought into Washington, D.C. by train.

This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th. https://t.co/hsf3mZLnBo

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Democrats have shown they’re capable of getting things done — even if McConnell won’t

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and members of the GOP have worked hard to label Democrats as obstructionist, but they're running into a significant problem: Democrats in Congress have achieved more than Republicans in the Senate have.

A Washington Post op-ed by Katrina vanden Heuvel noted that the accusations from the GOP are curious given that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has bragged that he is the "grim reaper" of legislation. Blaming Democrats for obstructionism loses its impact when you brag about your own "do nothing" chamber.

Earlier this year, Democrats were on the door-step of building a deal with Trump over a much-needed infrastructure plan. The two parties agreed overwhelmingly that they could achieve all of the goals to fix dangerous bridges and crumbling pipes creating toxic drinking water around the country. Trump was all in, but it was the Republicans in the Senate who refused to play ball, killing a piece of legislation both parties and a majority of Americans want.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Joyce Vance explains why Congress gave Mnuchin ‘enough rope to hang himself’ before suing to get Trump’s taxes

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance on Tuesday explained why the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee waited weeks to file a lawsuit after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin refused to obey the law and hand over President Donald Trump's tax returns.

On Tuesday, Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) announced that his committee is suing the Treasury department which failed to produce six years of Trump's tax returns.

The lawsuit comes after Mnuchin rejected a request for the president's tax returns in May.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image