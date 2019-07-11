NYT editor explains the two big strategies Trump thinks won him 2016 — and that he is trying again now
President Donald Trump had a chaotic day, from holding a summit with far-right online activists, to announcing executive action to gather citizenship data in place of the rejected census question, to letting his administration release information on upcoming immigration raids.
There is a method to the madness, argued New York Times editor Patrick Healy on CNN’s “OutFront.”
“I want to start with the big picture here,” said host Erin Burnett. “You have this social media summit, right, that is — was extremists. You have the immigration raids, which obviously if you’re really raiding and targeting you wouldn’t announce. An executive order to collect citizenship data. All of this coming days before Mueller’s big testimony. And we certainly don’t know everything he is going to say but the bottom line is he couldn’t exonerate the president. Coincidence that all this is happening now?”
“Not a coincidence at all — this is classic Trump political playbook,” said Healy. “His two big strategies, that he saw as what won him the presidency in 2016 was targeting immigrants and sowing division.”
“He is doing it now with immigrants by ordering the ICE raids, which have been done in past under prove administrations,” said Healy. “But he makes it sound as if he in his — his immigration team are going into cities to be willing to take families, you know, out of these places and deport them. And then also going hard at this citizenship census question.”
“On the sowing division front. He brings in right wing extremists, fearmongers, basically people making their careers out of making things up on the Internet in order to sow disinformation and divide people, and playing into this sense of grievance that he has done over and over again,” continued Healy. “It is sort of a classic Trump playbook strategy. And it’s exactly right. It’s coming right before a week that is, you know, a week he has wanted to avoid, let’s face it, for a year and a half, having Robert Mueller get up in front of the entire world and say in detail what he found.”
Trump is questioning whether Secretary Alex Acosta did well enough in his press conference: CNN
President Donald Trump hasn't said a word about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta since the press conference about Jeffrey Epstein.
Acosta has been under scrutiny for a "sweetheart" plea deal that allowed Epstein to spend just a few hours a day in prison for 13 months.
Acosta's only goal was to show the president that he was strong enough to fight back against his accusers. While Acosta didn't apologize or admit to doing anything wrong, Trump wasn't pleased with the press conference.
"Now we are being told that while initially, he was pretty favorable with how [Acosta] performed and how he defended himself, he has since become skeptical and is now quizzing people about whether they think his answers were sufficient to essentially make this controversy go away," said CNN's Katlin Collins.
Journalist confronts GOP candidate live on CNN for refusing to let her shadow him without a male chaperone
Mississippi state Rep. Robert Foster, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor, caused controversy this week by refusing to allow a female reporter to shadow his campaign without a male colleague present.
On CNN Thursday morning, the reporter, Larrison Campbell, confronted Foster about it.
"I think it’s important for everybody, you know, to understand the dynamics here," said Foster. "I’ve done several interviews over the last four years and I have no problem doing interviews with any reporter but this was a different request. It was to be a ride along as she stated and I have a very small campaign staff at this point in my campaign ... I didn’t want to end up in a situation where we were alone for an extended period of time within that 15 to 16-hour day. So out of precaution I wanted to have her bring someone with her, a male colleague. And the other thing I think is important to point out is this is my truck, and in my truck we go by my rules. And that’s my rule."