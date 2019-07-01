Quantcast
Ocasio-Cortez accuses Border Patrol of being ‘physically and sexually threatening’ to her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused Customs and Border Patrol of being “physically and sexually threatening” to her while she was visiting a facility.

She also explained that she witnessed officers holding women in cells with no water and telling them to drink out of the toilets.

What she found shocking, was that this was what they considered to be “good” behavior before an elected official.

When she spoke to women in one cell, they called the treatment from the officers “psychological warfare,” because they force the women to get up and walk around at odd hours for no reason.

“Just left the 1st CBP facility,” the Congresswoman tweeted Monday afternoon. “I see why CBP officers were being so physically & sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress.”

She said that she is headed to Clint, Texas next.

Read the tweets below:

